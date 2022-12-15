 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story
BRISTOL CASINO

Bristol Casino reports $12.6M November revenue

  • 0
120822-bhc-nws-casinogroundbreak-p1

Area officials (left-to-right) Vice President of Marketing at Hard Rock Casino Bristol Marc DeLeo; Bristol Virginia City Manager and City Attorney Randy Eads; Virginia Delegate Israel O’Quinn; President of Hard Rock Casino Bristol Allie Evangelista; Hard Rock International COO Jon Lucas; The United Company Charman Jim McGlothlin; President of Par Ventures Clyde Stacy; Bristol Virginia Mayor Anthony Farnum; Vice President and General Counsel at The United Company Jasen Eige; and President and CEO of The United Company Martin Kent broke ground of the permanent location of the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol on the rainy Wednesday afternoon.

 Emily Ball, Bristol Herald Courier

BRISTOL, Va. — Bristol Casino gross revenues declined about 10.5% in November, compared to the previous month, finishing at $12.6 million, according to the Virginia Lottery.

Since opening July 8, the casino has generated more than $67 million in adjusted gross revenue — wagers minus winnings. That is well ahead of both the pace forecast in a 2019 Virginia Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission report for the opening of the full Hard Rock Hotel and Casino and a mature Bristol casino after five years of operation.

Groundbreaking activities were held earlier this month for the $500 million Hard Rock project that is expected to open in summer 2024.

Lottery officials released updated casino revenue figures Thursday for the temporary Bristol Casino, future home of Hard Rock. No other casino is presently operating in the state, although the Rivers Casino Portsmouth is scheduled to open in January.

People are also reading…

For the month of November, the casino had $12.65 million in adjusted gross revenues, or wagers minus winnings. Once again, slot machines represented about 80% of total casino business for the month. The 870 slots generated about $10.41 million in revenues, down about $800,000 from the previous month.

The casino’s 21 table games generated $2.24 million in play, a decline of about $600,000 compared to the month of October.

Virginia law assesses a graduated tax on a casino’s adjusted gross revenue and an 18% tax assessment generated nearly $2.3 million in taxes paid to the Gaming Proceeds Fund for the month’s activity.

The casino generated an additional $2.28 million in state tax revenues in November, bringing that total to more than $12 million in five months of operation.

Of that total, it generated more than $750,000 more for 14 Southwest Virginia localities, bringing the total to more than $4 million, according to the lottery’s report.

Slots Table Games Total AGR Total Taxes Regional Portion

July $10.24M $1.48M $11.71M $2.10M $703,048.71

Aug. $11.44M $2.84M $14.27M $2.57M $856,762.77

Sept. $11.32M $2.98M $14.30M $2.57M $858,310.62

Oct. $11.27M $2.87M $14.14M $2.55M $848,649.59

Nov. $10.41M $2.24M $12.65M $2.28M $759,021.67

Total $54.68M $12.41M $67.09M $12.07M $4,025,793.36

dmcgee@bristolnews.com — Twitter: @DMcGeeBHC

dmcgee@bristolnews.com | Twitter: @DMcGeeBHC

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

New downtown visitor center planned

New downtown visitor center planned

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Explore Bristol announced Thursday it is building a visitor center at the trailhead of the Wes Davis Greenway in Bristol, Tennessee.

Hard Rock breaks ground in Bristol

Hard Rock breaks ground in Bristol

BRISTOL, Va. — With speakers blaring Starship’s “We Built This City [on Rock and Roll],” Hard Rock executives joined local dignitaries to brea…

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

The Gray Area - David McGee previews a look at skills games in Virginia | A1 Extra

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts