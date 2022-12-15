Bristol Casino reports $12.6M November revenue

BRISTOL, Va. — Bristol Casino gross revenues declined about 10.5% in November, compared to the previous month, finishing at $12.6 million, according to the Virginia Lottery.

Since opening July 8, the casino has generated more than $67 million in adjusted gross revenue — wagers minus winnings. That is well ahead of both the pace forecast in a 2019 Virginia Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission report for the opening of the full Hard Rock Hotel and Casino and a mature Bristol casino after five years of operation.

Groundbreaking activities were held earlier this month for the $500 million Hard Rock project that is expected to open in summer 2024.

Lottery officials released updated casino revenue figures Thursday for the temporary Bristol Casino, future home of Hard Rock. No other casino is presently operating in the state, although the Rivers Casino Portsmouth is scheduled to open in January.

For the month of November, the casino had $12.65 million in adjusted gross revenues, or wagers minus winnings. Once again, slot machines represented about 80% of total casino business for the month. The 870 slots generated about $10.41 million in revenues, down about $800,000 from the previous month.

The casino’s 21 table games generated $2.24 million in play, a decline of about $600,000 compared to the month of October.

Virginia law assesses a graduated tax on a casino’s adjusted gross revenue and an 18% tax assessment generated nearly $2.3 million in taxes paid to the Gaming Proceeds Fund for the month’s activity.

The casino generated an additional $2.28 million in state tax revenues in November, bringing that total to more than $12 million in five months of operation.

Of that total, it generated more than $750,000 more for 14 Southwest Virginia localities, bringing the total to more than $4 million, according to the lottery’s report.

Slots Table Games Total AGR Total Taxes Regional Portion

July $10.24M $1.48M $11.71M $2.10M $703,048.71

Aug. $11.44M $2.84M $14.27M $2.57M $856,762.77

Sept. $11.32M $2.98M $14.30M $2.57M $858,310.62

Oct. $11.27M $2.87M $14.14M $2.55M $848,649.59

Nov. $10.41M $2.24M $12.65M $2.28M $759,021.67

Total $54.68M $12.41M $67.09M $12.07M $4,025,793.36