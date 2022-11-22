 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bristol Casino donates 194 turkeys to food bank

Feeding SWVA Donation.jpg

Bristol Casino - the Future Home of Hard Rock, donated 194 turkeys to the Feeding Southwest Virginia Food Bank Tuesday. From left are: Wes Childress, marketing and communication director, Feeding Southwest Virginia; Marc DeLeo, vice president of marketing, Hard Rock; Michelle Fick, Hard Rock; Mike Spatz, vice president of gaming, Hard Rock; John Yost, director, Hard Rock; Jim Coughlin, executive chef, Hard Rock; Danny Jimenez, vice president of food and beverage, Hard Rock; Anthony Jessee, operations director, Feeding Southwest Virginia.

 Photo Contributed

Bristol Casino – Future Home of Hard Rock, presented  194 turkeys to Feeding Southwest Virginia Tuesday. 

The turkeys will be shared with families across the 26-county, nine-city region served by Feeding Southwest Virginia’s Food Bank.

Bristol Casino – Future Home of Hard Rock held a Team Member Turkey Giveaway November 18. Many of the turkeys donated to Feeding Southwest Virginia came from Hard Rock team members who chose to donate their turkeys from the giveaway to their less-fortunate neighbors in need.

"Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and Feeding Southwest Virginia is especially grateful this year for our partnership with The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Bristol,” Wes Childress, marketing and communication director of Feeding Southwest Virginia said.  “Their donation today of 194 turkeys will help many families in Southwest Virginia have a Thanksgiving meal. A big thank you to the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino for helping the food bank ensure that all of our neighbors have access to good food for the holidays." 

“I am thankful for the opportunity to support families in need, in Bristol and across our region,” Allie Evangelista, president of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol, said.  “Our hope is to help bring a brighter Thanksgiving celebration for those local families struggling to make ends meet.”

