Bristol Casino donates 194 turkeys to food bank

Bristol Casino – Future Home of Hard Rock, presented 194 turkeys to Feeding Southwest Virginia Tuesday.

The turkeys will be shared with families across the 26-county, nine-city region served by Feeding Southwest Virginia’s Food Bank.

Bristol Casino – Future Home of Hard Rock held a Team Member Turkey Giveaway November 18. Many of the turkeys donated to Feeding Southwest Virginia came from Hard Rock team members who chose to donate their turkeys from the giveaway to their less-fortunate neighbors in need.

"Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and Feeding Southwest Virginia is especially grateful this year for our partnership with The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Bristol,” Wes Childress, marketing and communication director of Feeding Southwest Virginia said. “Their donation today of 194 turkeys will help many families in Southwest Virginia have a Thanksgiving meal. A big thank you to the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino for helping the food bank ensure that all of our neighbors have access to good food for the holidays."

“I am thankful for the opportunity to support families in need, in Bristol and across our region,” Allie Evangelista, president of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol, said. “Our hope is to help bring a brighter Thanksgiving celebration for those local families struggling to make ends meet.”