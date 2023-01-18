Bill would regulate skill games; casino owners oppose it

Local owners of the Bristol Casino, future home of Hard Rock, oppose new legislation aimed at legalizing currently unregulated skill games in Virginia.

House Majority Leader Del. Terry Kilgore, R-Gate City, has introduced House Bill 2295 to provide a lifeline to skill games — which were originally banned by the General Assembly — and capture tax revenues from them.

The legislation provides for the operation and regulation of electronic gaming activities — so called “gray machines” — under the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority, extending the state’s prior regulatory system of a flat monthly tax until at least July 1, 2024.

The bill also directs the Virginia ABC to adopt emergency regulations to implement the provisions of the bill. It also seeks to establish a joint committee of 10 members from the Senate Committee on General Laws and Technology and the House Committee on General Laws to study the future regulation of all electronic gaming in the Commonwealth.

The bill has not yet been referred to a committee.

Kilgore’s office didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

In 2020 the General Assembly voted to ban the machines then gave a one-year reprieve due to the global pandemic. It directed Virginia ABC to collect monthly taxes of $2,500 per machine, which generated more than $100 million in tax revenues.

The machines currently operate because of an injunction in a lawsuit filed by former NASCAR driver Hermie Sadler, who operates some of the machines in truck stops, convenience stores and restaurants he owns. Sadler makes the case that the machines generate revenue for his businesses and he wants to keep them and welcomes the opportunity for state oversight.

However the operators of Virginia’s first casino adamantly oppose the plan.

“We are dismayed that the proponents of HB 2295 are attempting to legalize ‘gray machines’, after the General Assembly has repeatedly prohibited their operation in the Commonwealth, resulting in the spread of problem gambling. The Commonwealth instead should be focused on supporting those development projects that actually are having a meaningful impact on bringing jobs and tax revenue to localities and regions in need,” according to a statement from the local owners of the Bristol Casino.

In 2020 the state allowed five cities to host referendums on casino gaming and four were overwhelmingly approved. Bristol’s temporary casino opened last July and its Hard Rock facility is expected to open in mid-2024, the same year as casinos in Danville and Norfolk. Rivers Casino Portsmouth is expected to open this month.

“The proponents argument that they want to reduce ‘illegal gaming’ by authorizing such prohibited activity defies logic and is troubling, particularly in light of the Commonwealth’s strong fiscal position and the inadequate safeguards they purport to provide. This legislation is also at odds with what our local citizens agreed to during the casino referendum. The community had the final say as to whether we had a casino and where it was located. That is not the case with gray machines.”

State officials have no idea how many thousand skill games and other electronic gaming machines operate in every corner of the state. All are unregulated and untaxed.

Under the bill, skill games could only operate in businesses licensed by Virginia ABC.

“No distributor shall locate more than five skill machines in any ABC retail licensee or more than 10 skill game machines in any truck stop,” according to the bill. Additionally, no additional electronic gaming devices, except for an amusement device, shall be placed or operated in any other location.

The distributor or manufacturer is subject to a civil penalty of not less than $25,000 nor more than $50,000 per device. And each skill game distributor shall post a $1 million surety bond naming the Va. ABC authority as beneficiary, according to the bill. The Authority may call the bond for any violation of this act or law regulating skill game machines.

Pace-O-Matic, a Georgia-based manufacturer of skill games, supports the legislation, saying its slots-like electronic games require specific skills and differentiate themselves from other machines which it claims are purely games of chance.

“We support the legislature’s efforts to regulate skill games and tackle the tens of thousands of illegal games that are proliferating across the Commonwealth,” according to the statement. “If passed, this legislation will not only regulate skill games, but will also allow the Commonwealth to receive over $130 million per year in tax revenue generated by regulating these games and use those funds for efforts such as ending illegal gaming, growing our school system, strengthening our infrastructure, supporting law enforcement and so much more. Pace-O-Matic remains committed to partnering with all those dedicated to supporting small businesses, ending illegal gaming and growing communities across Virginia.”

Under the bill, beginning Aug. 15, 2023, and continuing on the 15th of each month thereafter until July 1, 2024, distributors shall remit a monthly tax to the Department of Taxation of $1,200 for each skill game that such distributor provided for play in Virginia during the previous month.

The language also specifies how those funds would be divided.

The casino owners make the case that the state is already on track to receive substantial tax revenues.

“Our casino in Bristol currently employees nearly 600 people and will employ 1,200 when the permanent facility opens. These are good-paying jobs, demonstrating that this facility is already a major economic driver for Bristol and the entire region,” according to the casino statement. “This destination resort will include a $500 million plus capital investment, well in excess of the state requirement of $300 million, all from private funds. The state is projected to collect over $30 million in gaming taxes this year from the Bristol Casino alone and this number will surge upward when the permanent facility opens. In Southwest Virginia the local share of the state gaming tax is equally shared among 14 localities.

“With casinos, Virginia has made a thoughtful and targeted policy decision to cultivate the growth of a specific highly regulated industry, at specific locations, requiring local approval. Under this system, the safety and welfare of the general public — including minors — is protected, and our customers benefit from the industry’s close oversight and daily on-site supervision by the Virginia Lottery, which has instituted extensive rules and regulations to govern how we operate,” according to the statement.