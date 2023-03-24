Bristol, VA — Bristol Casino, future home of Hard Rock, is offering all loyalty program members an opportunity to win a new Jeep Grand Wagoneer.

Each Saturday in April and on Saturday, May 6, Unity Members can enter for a chance to win the Grand Wagoneer. The winner will be chosen at the final drawing on May 6 at 10:30 p.m. The vehicle is currently on display there, according to a written statement.

The casino will offer $250,000 in prizes from April 1 to May 6. This total prize amount includes the value of the Grand Wagoneer, plus $25,000 in prizes that will be awarded each Saturday. Winners will be drawn every hour — from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. — for free play prizes.

At 10 p.m., one lucky person will be chosen to win $5,000 in free play/free bet. Winners of hourly Saturday drawings will also be entered into the drawing for the Grand Wagoneer.

Bristol Casino, future home of Hard Rock is partnering with Friendship Chrysler Jeep Dodge of Bristol in the Grand Wagoneer giveaway.

“We’re very excited to partner with Friendship Auto of Bristol to give away our first vehicle at the Bristol Casino,” said Marc DeLeo, VP of Marketing. “We can’t wait to give this great Grand Wagoneer to one of our loyal guests.”

All Unity Club Members are eligible to enter for a chance to win the Grand Wagoneer and all other awards part of the $250,000 in total prizes. Participants must be 21 or older to register as a Unity Member, and any eligible interested person may sign up to join Unity at the Players Club location within the casino. Entries will be assigned with Star & Legend members getting one entry into each Saturday drawing; Icon members get two entries into each Saturday drawing; X cards (invite-only tier) get three entries into each Saturday drawing, according to the statement.

For more information visit https://www.hardrockhotelcasinobristol.com/promotions/$250k-grand-wagoneer-giveaway.