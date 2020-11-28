Casino developers hoping for temp gaming sooner than 2022

BRISTOL, Va. — Hard Rock Bristol Hotel & Casino developers still hope to open a temporary gaming facility in the city much sooner than April 2022.

Earlier this month, Virginia Lottery Executive Director Kevin Hall told the Virginia House Appropriations Committee that he expects it will be April 2022 at the earliest before the Lottery Board issues any gaming licenses. That would also be the soonest a temporary facility could operate, Hall said.

“We think it is highly unlikely that even an operator seeking a temporary permit would actually be operating casino gaming until April 2022 at the earliest,” Hall told the committee earlier this month, in response to a question by Del. Will Morefield, R-N. Tazewell.

Four casinos received the green light this month from voters in citizen referendums in Bristol, Danville, Norfolk and Portsmouth. The Bristol group is redeveloping the Bristol Mall on Gate City Highway and has said it wants to hold temporary gaming in part of the mall away from where a casino is to be constructed in the former Sears store.

Developers previously said they hope to have much of the Hard Rock project complete and open by late 2021.