Casino developers hoping for temp gaming sooner than 2022

BRISTOL, Va. — Hard Rock Bristol Hotel & Casino developers still hope to open a temporary gaming facility in the city much sooner than April 2022.
Earlier this month, Virginia Lottery Executive Director Kevin Hall told the Virginia House Appropriations Committee that he expects it will be April 2022 at the earliest before the Lottery Board issues any gaming licenses. That would also be the soonest a temporary facility could operate, Hall said.
“We think it is highly unlikely that even an operator seeking a temporary permit would actually be operating casino gaming until April 2022 at the earliest,” Hall told the committee earlier this month, in response to a question by Del. Will Morefield, R-N. Tazewell.
Four casinos received the green light this month from voters in citizen referendums in Bristol, Danville, Norfolk and Portsmouth. The Bristol group is redeveloping the Bristol Mall on Gate City Highway and has said it wants to hold temporary gaming in part of the mall away from where a casino is to be constructed in the former Sears store.
Developers previously said they hope to have much of the Hard Rock project complete and open by late 2021.
“We are monitoring the Lottery’s permitting process for gaming, including recent public comments on a possible timeframe,” the Bristol group said in a written statement. “We will be prepared to open a temporary gaming facility much sooner than April 2022 to help bring Bristol and the region much-needed new jobs and additional state and local tax revenue. We look forward to continuing to work closely with the Lottery to satisfy all of the licensing requirements in a timely manner.”
Hall’s timeline is based on the legislation that paved the way for casinos to operate. The legislation also designates the Lottery Board with oversight of casino and sports gaming
Lottery attorneys are currently developing regulations that will govern casinos in Virginia, and those are expected to be finalized by April 2021. From there, the Lottery Board has one year to complete its review of license applications. All involved parties must undergo an in-depth criminal and financial background investigation.
“Suitability investigations for casino operators and their key management personnel can take up to one year to complete, and there is a provision for that in the statute,” Hall told the committee. “We anticipate the first casino operator licenses could be issued in the spring or summer of calendar year 2022.”
The state already pre-certified Hard Rock International and three other casino operators prior to the November referendums.
