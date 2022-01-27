Cash, Ralph Stanley II among performers for Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Rosanne Cash and Ralph Stanley II, two artists with bloodline connections to this region’s musical heritage, are among the first wave of performers announced for the Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion.

Cash, daughter of legendary performer Johnny Cash, who married into the Carter Family, is a multitime Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter with 11 No. 1 singles to her credit. Stanley’s father embodied mountain music. Both are among 22 artists announced Thursday as performers during the 21st annual festival, which unfolds Sept. 9-11 in downtown Bristol.

The festival pays homage to the 1927 Bristol Sessions recordings, which Johnny Cash described as the single most important event in the history of country music.

“We’ve tried for years to get Rosanne Cash because we feel like that name and that connection with the music is so important. We’re really excited it’s finally going to happen this year,” Birthplace of Country Music Executive Director Leah Ross said Thursday.

Southwest Virginia natives Ralph Stanley and the Stanley Brothers were institutions in bluegrass and traditional mountain music, a genre that Ralph Stanley II maintains with his band.

“When you look at respect, like Rosanne, and you look at Ralph II, their parents meant so much to our music heritage, so to have them both on the lineup this year I think really speaks to how we respect artists like that, and we know they’re important to our story,” Ross said.

Other ends of the musical spectrum are also included in this initial announcement, including longtime jam band favorite Donna the Buffalo, which hasn’t performed here in more than a decade.

“We had Donna the Buffalo early on, and they’re just as important for our festival. People ask us all the time, and we’re thrilled to be bringing them back,” Ross said. “We hope this will bring some of their fans back who haven’t been here in a while.”

Another local group that is making its mark is 49 Winchester. The band will be back for 2022, as will Carson Peters and Iron Mountain. Peters, from Piney Flats, appeared last fall on “The Voice” TV show. Ross said it’s rewarding to see locals have success, and it speaks to the depth of music talent still produced by this region.

The festival plans to identify another group of artists each month through the winter and announce the entire lineup later in the spring, Ross said.

After a one-year COVID hiatus in 2020, the festival returned last year with large crowds, but attendance was less than more recent festivals, Ross said.

“We knew our attendance would be down, but that weekend we felt good. We’d been averaging around 40,000 to 45,000, and we had 25,000 for the weekend. But everyone seemed to enjoy it. People were glad to be together. We needed to have that festival for our community and our staff,” she said, adding COVID has been a major discussion point when negotiating with artists this year. “I think we’re all hopeful that by fall that we’ve hit our peaks and are on the downslope.”

Other acts unveiled Thursday include JJ Grey & Mofro; the Jerry Douglas Band; Briston Maroney; Katie Pruitt; Dallas Wayne; John R. Miller; Bill & the Belles, The Get Right Band; Caitlin Krisko & The Broadcast; Kyshona; Kelsey Rae; Jennifer Knapp; Jake Blount; The Honey Dewdrops; Adeem the Artist; Casey Noel; and Wound Tight.

Weekend passes are on sale now for $100. Artist schedules and single-day tickets will be released later this summer. For tickets and more information, visit BristolRhythm.com.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.