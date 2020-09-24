Cases, testing positivity generally trending down in region

“We are hopeful that we can have a low flu season if we continue to do all the things we’re doing to fight COVID. If we wear the masks, social distance and hand hygiene, we’re hopeful that will impact flu. Flu is spread the same way so, if we’re doing all those things, we expect we could have a milder flu season. But that’s only the case if we continue to do those things. If we let up going through this transition of flu and COVID, we could start to see a very high circulation of both.”

Swift said now is the “optimal” time for people to get their flu vaccines.

Since patients with either disease may present with similar symptoms — fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, body aches, headache, nausea and diarrhea — treatment protocols will be different, Runnells said.

“We’re going to have to assume, as they come to the emergency department, clinic, primary care or urgent care, that a patient is COVID-positive until proven otherwise,” Runnells said. “The first step will be to use the same precautions we use when we suspect anyone of COVID-19 and protect our health care workers and patients.