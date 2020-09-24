Cases, testing positivity generally trending down in region

Following a slight uptick of COVID-19 cases after Labor Day, the spread appears to be slowing across the region — a trend that has Ballad Health officials optimistic despite the arrival of flu season.
There were 982 new cases of the novel coronavirus for the week of Sept. 13-19, compared to 920 Sept. 6-12. However, both totals were lower than the previous seven weeks — which ranged from about 1,000 to 1,800 new cases weekly, according to information presented by Ballad officials during their weekly media briefing.
Additionally, the region’s testing positivity rate stood at 6.8% Wednesday, down from 7.6% Sept. 16 and 11.2% on Sept. 9.
“We continue to be very optimistic about our trends in this region,” Ballad’s Chief Infection Prevention Officer Jamie Swift said. “As we talk about some numbers going down — as we talk about optimism — that does not equal complacency. We need to keep our focus on the pandemic. We are seeing areas across the country starting to go back up.”
Many local mask mandates across Tennessee are scheduled to expire next week, but health system officials urged the public to continue wearing masks in public or crowded settings, mandated or not, to reduce the spread.
“I am hopeful mask mandates do extend because they’re important; we’ve seen that they work,” Swift said.
Health system models forecast the number of area cases will continue declining through December if people continue wearing masks, social distancing in group settings and practicing good hygiene, Chief Physician Executive Dr. Clay Runnells said.
“This is based on adherence,” Runnells said of the modeling. “We’re predicting a rise in cases in December should adherence go down.”
Ballad was treating 75 patients with COVID-19 at its hospitals Wednesday, the lowest total in about a month. That includes eight patients in intensive care units, six on ventilators.
There have been 26 deaths during the past seven days and Swift said the majority were elderly.
With the average number of inpatients below 80 every day for more than a week, Ballad has reduced the number of med-surge beds and staffing dedicated to COVID patients.
“In this era when staff is in high demand across the U.S. and here regionally, we can’t leave people assigned to a bed where there’s no patient,” Runnells said. “Like every health system, we have the ability to flex up that number of beds when we need to. As the numbers decline, we flex down and, if the numbers increase, we flex up.”
Flu season
Influenza season officially begins Oct. 1 and cases typically continue until March or April. Widespread mask wearing and other hygiene steps could lessen the flu’s impact this year, Swift said.
“We are hopeful that we can have a low flu season if we continue to do all the things we’re doing to fight COVID. If we wear the masks, social distance and hand hygiene, we’re hopeful that will impact flu. Flu is spread the same way so, if we’re doing all those things, we expect we could have a milder flu season. But that’s only the case if we continue to do those things. If we let up going through this transition of flu and COVID, we could start to see a very high circulation of both.”
Swift said now is the “optimal” time for people to get their flu vaccines.
Since patients with either disease may present with similar symptoms — fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, body aches, headache, nausea and diarrhea — treatment protocols will be different, Runnells said.
“We’re going to have to assume, as they come to the emergency department, clinic, primary care or urgent care, that a patient is COVID-positive until proven otherwise,” Runnells said. “The first step will be to use the same precautions we use when we suspect anyone of COVID-19 and protect our health care workers and patients.
“There is going to be a need for dual testing,” he said. “Dual testing will determine if they have one or both of those particular illnesses. The sheer number of those cases is likely to go up during flu season and that will add an additional burden to our health-care providers.”
Inside the numbers
The number of cases and testing positivity rates for the novel coronavirus are generally flat or trending downward across 10 Northeast Tennessee counties and 10 counties and two cities of Southwest Virginia, according to each state’s health department. However, the two continue reporting cases at drastically different rates.
Nearly 1,200 new cases were reported across 10 Northeast Tennessee counties during the past 14 days, down from more than 1,350 new cases two weeks ago and 1,500 new cases during the two weeks prior to Labor Day. Ten days is considered the typical period a patient is contagious, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
Washington County, Tennessee reported 319 new cases during this latest period, or more than a fourth of all new cases. Sullivan County reported 179 new cases during the past two weeks, an average of 12.7 new cases daily, while Johnson County had 139 new cases, or nearly 10 daily. Johnson also has the region’s highest testing positivity rate, at nearly 17%.
There have been 189 total deaths over the 10-county region since the pandemic began.
Testing revealed 460 new cases across 10 counties and two cities of Southwest Virginia during the past 14 days, an average of 2.73 new cases per day across the region.
Washington County, Virginia reported 111 new cases over the past two weeks, while Smyth County registered 90 new cases and Tazewell County 55. Bristol, Virginia had 27 new cases, an average of 1.92 new cases per day.
More than 11,000 cases have been diagnosed in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began in March compared to 3,000 in Southwest Virginia. There have been 189 deaths in East Tennessee and 61 deaths in Southwest Virginia.
dmcgee@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2532 | Twitter: @DMcGeeBHC
