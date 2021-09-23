Cases plummet in Tennessee schools following mask mandates

Many Northeast Tennessee school systems reported significantly fewer cases of COVID-19 this week after imposing mask requirements.

At the end of August, Bristol, Tennessee issued a policy requiring masks be worn at all city schools and all school events for the next month, following an “alarming increase” in cases among students and staff.

Their numbers have plummeted, even though, under an executive order from Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, parents could opt out, and their children wouldn’t have to wear masks.

“We are certainly pleased with the decline in cases we are currently experiencing,” system spokesperson Rebecca House wrote in an email. “In late August, we began a triage approach to COVID-19 mitigation by implementing significant spread protocols at Tennessee Middle School where we were experiencing a concerning increase in cases. Based on a number of factors, including community spread and a rise in cases at additional schools, the protocols were implemented district-wide beginning September 1.”

The week of the policy change, the system reported more than 80 student cases and 12 among staff members. Since last Thursday, the system reported 20 cases among students and four among staff for the past week, according to the COVID dashboard on its website — a 74% decline.