Cases plummet in Tennessee schools following mask mandates

Many Northeast Tennessee school systems reported significantly fewer cases of COVID-19 this week after imposing mask requirements.
At the end of August, Bristol, Tennessee issued a policy requiring masks be worn at all city schools and all school events for the next month, following an “alarming increase” in cases among students and staff.
Their numbers have plummeted, even though, under an executive order from Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, parents could opt out, and their children wouldn’t have to wear masks.
“We are certainly pleased with the decline in cases we are currently experiencing,” system spokesperson Rebecca House wrote in an email. “In late August, we began a triage approach to COVID-19 mitigation by implementing significant spread protocols at Tennessee Middle School where we were experiencing a concerning increase in cases. Based on a number of factors, including community spread and a rise in cases at additional schools, the protocols were implemented district-wide beginning September 1.”
The week of the policy change, the system reported more than 80 student cases and 12 among staff members. Since last Thursday, the system reported 20 cases among students and four among staff for the past week, according to the COVID dashboard on its website — a 74% decline.
“At the beginning of the district-wide mask mandate, we were averaging 16.5 cases per day (Aug. 23-Sept. 3). Over the past two weeks of school, September 13, through today, we have averaged seven cases per day. We will continue to evaluate the number of cases in our district and at each school as well as the disease burden in the community to determine if and/or where the significant spread protocols will be necessary moving forward,” House wrote.
Washington County, Tennessee, schools closed for a week at the end of August due to having more than 200 student cases and 37 among staff members. When classes resumed, students, staff and school visitors were required to wear masks, with the governor’s opt-out option also available.
This week that system reported 44 student cases and 12 among staff members — an 80% reduction in just three weeks.
Using the same comparison, Johnson City schools reported COVID cases are down 68% in the same period, from 179 combined cases to 56.
Sullivan County’s Board of Education approved a mask mandate in late August that went into place Aug. 30. That week, Sullivan reported 265 students and 65 staff members had tested positive for COVID-19. This week Sullivan is reporting 43 new active student cases and four active staff cases — a combined 85% decline.
Kingsport City Schools reported 45 student and two staff cases this week compared to 141 and 24 at the end of August.
After weeks north of 20%, many area counties report their seven-day COVID testing positivity rates are dropping slightly. The rate for Sullivan County is 18.9%, according to the Tennessee Department of Health. The positivity rate is 18.3% in Washington and Carter counties while Hawkins County is at 20.2%.
Mask mandates for all students, staff and visitors remain in place for all public schools in Virginia. A check of school website dashboards and notices revealed that most Southwest Virginia divisions had relatively low case counts, generally comparable to a similar survey at the end of August.
Bristol, Virginia, which recently imposed some additional mitigation measures, including reinstituting daily temperature checks and additional cleaning, has 10 active cases this week, Superintendent Keith Perrigan said.
“Last week was our highest week with 18 cases,” he said. “We are looking better this week with 10 so far. I believe we added the new mitigations at just the right time and pray our success continues. I spoke with our student advisory team today, and they were unanimous in advising me to implement whatever mitigations were necessary to keep in-person learning available.”
Washington County, Virginia, had 40 student cases this week, compared to 32 at the end of August. Norton reports 15 cases this week compared to 12 in the prior survey. Tazewell County was also very similar, with 48 student and seven staff cases compared to 40 and six in the previous survey.
Testing positivity rates are generally between 15% and 20% across most of Southwest Virginia, with Bristol at 15.4%, Washington County at 15.5% and Russell County at 15.7%, according to the Virginia Department of Health. Buchanan County had the region’s highest rate at 22.4% while neighboring Dickenson County’s was 7.2%.
