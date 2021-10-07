Case study: Dump fixes solved odor problems in another Virginia town

The authority subsequently approved drilling between 30 and 40 wells and installing the collection system, which Gibson credits with their success.

“We were getting slammed for about a year or so when we were trying to get the approvals to install — especially the gas collection system,” Gibson said. “That made the biggest impact — that probably was 90% of the improvement. We have a flare system, so we just burn it. It’s about 50% methane — which doesn’t have an odor — and the rest is sulfur dioxide and carbon dioxide — which is where the odor comes from. It does a great job controlling our odors here.”

Clarke calls the gas extraction system the “real workhorse” as the landfill currently generates about 1,000 cubic feet of landfill gas per minute (cfm).

“It’s a tough problem. Most landfills do have to deal with it [odor complaints]. Either you’ve dealt with it or you’re going to deal with it,” Clarke said. “The best way to manage it is a really good, modern gas collection system that is working properly.”

The key is continuous monitoring to alert operators if there is a problem with the underground piping.