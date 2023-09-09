BRISTOL, Va. — Carlene Carter was feeling a bit reflective about her grandmother Maybelle Carter Saturday after touring the “I’ve Endured: Women in Old Time Music” exhibit at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum.

Carter, 67, returned “home” to the Twin City and the museum which honors her grandmother Maybelle Carter and the Carter Family from nearby Scott County — who first found fame through the 1927 Bristol Session recordings dubbed the “big bang” of commercial country music.

“I’d like to take my grandmother by the hand and go walk the streets of Bristol and come over here [museum]. It’s emotional but it’s joyful to see that its carried on,” Carter said during a session with the news media.

The exhibit contained photos she hadn’t seen and people she hadn’t heard of.

“I think she’d have a story for us about a lot of things I don’t know about. She had stories she used to tell me and she’d laugh so hard she couldn’t finish them,” Carter said. “She was my favorite person … Grandma was fun. We went fishing all the time, bowling, bingo. In fact, at the ripe age of 14, I gambled with my grandmother in Las Vegas — at 4 in the morning because no one would stay out with her any more.

“That’s how my grandmother was. People say she was quiet and shy, but the grandma I knew was not. She was feisty and funny and she loved games. I will say, if she was alive today, she would be in Gambler’s Anonymous,” Carter said.

Told that Bristol has a casino, she said her grandmother would likely move back.

“She’d be living over there in Maces Springs and sneaking down here,” Carter said with a laugh.

Turning serious, Carter discussed her role in carrying on the music of the Carter Family.

“I was charged at a very early age and told for many years, told over and over again until most the Carters had passed away, that ‘when we’re all gone, you’ve got to carry this on.’ So I’ve had the conversation with my granddaughters and my grandson — ‘Now you know when I’m gone you have to carry this on.’

“I never felt pressured about it. Of all the things I’ve done musically, I’ve always tried to keep that vein there. When I didn’t know what to do musically, career-wise I would go back to my country music; back to my Carter music and just played it and played it,” she recalled. “One day I had an epiphany: I’m country. People kept telling me I wasn’t but how could I not be country? Just because I wore mini-skirts and fishnets in the ’70s doesn’t mean that I’m not just as country as anybody else.”

On stage since her teens, the daughter of June Carter Cash and Carl Smith said she grew up watching “some of the most amazing entertainers — that I was related to.”

She did, however, have a backup plan if her own music career floundered — to become a music teacher.

“I would get home from school, and other kids would go play, and I would run in the house and practice my piano,” she said. “But mommy was smart. She taught me to play boogie woogie before anything else, so it was fun. That was my attitude when I was teaching piano.”

Her career clearly continues. Instead of a new record, she is currently writing her autobiography, entitled “Cartwheels in High Heels.”

“I used to move around a lot on stage. One night I opened a concert for Clint Black and Merle Haggard. I was just full of joy. It was this big stadium,” she said. “I went out to take my bow. When my band played me off, I cartwheeled three times across the stage. Clint Black was like, ‘How in the hell am I supposed to follow that?’”

Plans include a new record in conjunction with the book as she points toward the 100-year anniversary of the 1927 Bristol Sessions in less than four years.

Carter and her band The Lucky Ones are scheduled to close out the mural stage Sunday at 4:30 p.m.

That is one of 32 sets of music are planned on 13 outdoor and indoor stages on the festival’s final day and the menu is a buffet of country music favorites.

Jim Lauderdale and Marty Stuart are both scheduled on the Piedmont stage at 2:15 p.m. and 4:15 p.m., respectively; Sierra Hull performs at 3:30 p.m. at Cumberland Square Park, and the mural stage features another Carter Family descendent when Dale Jett and Oscar Harris kick things off at 12:30 p.m., and the Quebe Sisters crank up 2:30 p.m.

At the conclusion of their rain-delayed set on Friday night, 49 Winchester exited the State Street stage with “See you next year.”

Not quite.

Sunday’s grand finale will be a “super set” hosted by the boys from “Down on the Russell County Line,” with an as-yet unannounced list of performers joining in the musical merriment.