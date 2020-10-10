CARES money to address emotional needs of city students

About 70% of the city’s 2,100 students attend classes four days per week, 30% are at home learning online and all students do virtual learning from home on Fridays.

In deciding to reopen, school officials tried to balance the health risks of reopening in person with the potential educational and emotional impacts on students shut out of schools for five months, Superintendent Keith Perrigan said.

“We know if we don’t take care of those basic needs that our students have we can’t ever get to the educational needs they have,” Perrigan said. “Connecting that home-to-school gap with mental health services is going to be huge. We will be able to provide some in-home services for our remote students and, without those services, those students are going to be much less likely to be successful academically.”

Faith Mabe, principal at Washington-Lee Elementary, credits previous efforts to address emotional well-being of students as integral to the school’s turnaround from being ranked among the bottom 10% of schools in Virginia to one of 71 Distinguished Title I schools in the nation and among the top schools in the state.