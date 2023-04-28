ABINGDON, Va. — The newest tenant in the Oak Park Center for Business and Industry announced a $40 million expansion Thursday expected to generate about 30 new jobs, a 10% boost in employment in the park.

Cardinal Glass, a Minnesota-based maker of glass for residential windows and doors, acquired the former AGC Glass plant in 2021. On Thursday they revealed details of a 215,000-square-foot expansion that is already well underway.

“As our business grows and energy requirements become tighter we have to be able to keep up with the technology and the volumes to meet our customers needs. That’s what we’re doing — making a leap forward,” plant manager Dwight Kalousek said after the ceremony.

“We have a good group of employees here and we would like to build on that. It’s important to Cardinal that we grow our employees from the ground up and it’s important to give them the tools to be successful” he said.

J.A. Street is handling construction, and more than half of the expansion is already under roof. They expect to have the entire building completed by the end of this year.

“The equipment should be here by halfway through 2024 and complete the project by the first quarter of 2025,” Kalousek said. “The equipment we’re going to install is a glass coater that is designed by Cardinal. There is a fair amount of automation, but it still has to be run and staffed by people. We try to be as efficient as we can, as safe as we can and as cost effective as we can.”

Cardinal operates 49 facilities across the U.S. — including seven other coated glass facilities — and employs about 10,000 people.

About 100 people presently work at the Abingdon location, which operates 24 hours per day, seven days per week. Cardinal also operates two glass plants in nearby Church Hill, Tennessee.

So why expand in Virginia rather than Tennessee?

“Number 1 was the location. It worked better for us and the IDA had a big part in that,” Kalousek said, referring to the Washington County Industrial Development Authority, which provided 17 acres of land at no charge. No grant monies were involved in securing the expansion.

“This is a $40 million project and they’re going to grow jobs,” IDA Chairman David Matlock said. “But for someone who has lived here in Washington County for 38 years the most important thing for me — when I think about this project — is not the investment. That’s great. It’s not the new jobs. That’s great. What’s important to me is the almost 100 current employees — when they see their company is putting a stake in the ground claiming Washington County as their home — they know they have a solid future here so they can raise their children and their grandchildren and retire.”

Board of Supervisors Vice Chair Mike Rush also hailed the local business-friendly environment.

“We are committed to the businesses that are here, that employ our people, that pay our taxes and create the environment we have now,” Rush said.

State Del. Israel O’Quinn, R-Bristol, termed economic development a “hands-on, labor intensive process that takes state and local governments working together to make a day like this happen.”