Car wash, restaurant coming to The Falls

BRISTOL, Va. — City Council approved transferring land at The Falls on Tuesday to accommodate a carwash and a restaurant.

The council voted 4-1 to transfer the deed for lot 20, a 2.88-acre tract located on the east side of the intersection from the Aldi supermarket, to the city’s Industrial Development Authority. The authority board is scheduled to meet at noon today to transfer the land to TWAS Properties, a Georgia firm that develops Tidal Wave Auto Spa car washes.

Martie Murphy of TWAS said they plan to create the “nicest business in the city.”

“We currently have 92 washes, we’ve been through all the processes, and we’re prepared to move forward with the project,” Murphy told the council.

Brent Roswall of Interstate Development Partners said, in addition to building their business, TWAS has committed to grade the remainder of lot 20 to accommodate another unnamed business.

Once work begins, the car wash is expected to be open in about six months. Murphy said the other business would be a restaurant that would be named later. He estimated it could open in the first or second quarter of 2023.

“New activity and new growth is always a good thing. We know the identity of one of the businesses that will be there on that lot, but the other business they discussed has not been announced yet,” Mayor Anthony Farnum said after the 2.5-hour meeting. “Hopefully we’ll know that soon, but it’s exciting to see a couple of new things happening.”

The remainder of the lot where the restaurant would locate fronts Lee Highway, the mayor said.

In a separate vote, the council agreed to remove the specific restriction against a “car wash” on that particular parcel.

In other action, the council voted 5-0 to allow the Virginia High softball team to use the Central Little League Fred Bowman field as its home field for this season with plans to develop an agreement between the city and school system later this year.

The team has historically played its games at a field at Highland View Elementary, and school officials wanted to consolidate its spring sports on the same campus with the Boyce Cox Field, where the Bearcat baseball team plays.

The council also voted 5-0 to appropriate an additional $300,000 from the unassigned fund balance to the solid waste disposal fund to pay for ongoing work at the city landfill. The allocation is for professional services, specifically design work for expanding gas wells in the landfill, plus projected monthly costs for professional consultants SCS Services and Draper Aden Engineering.

Councilman Bill Hartley asked if this would be enough to fund those categories through the end of the current fiscal year.

“That was the plan at the time of this appropriation request,” CFO Tamrya Spradlin said.

The public comment portion of the meeting included a number of residents of Bristol, Tennessee voicing concerns over the long-running issues with obnoxious odors coming from the city landfill, urging the council do something to speed up the process.

Last Friday city leaders spoke with officials from the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality regarding the landfill, according to a post on the city’s website.

“City of Bristol officials met with the DEQ Director Mike Rolband and DEQ Director of Operations James Golden on Friday, Feb. 18, to discuss the history of the landfill, the odor issue, and potential solutions moving forward,” according to the post. “The city and DEQ will continue to work to resolve the odor issues as quickly as possible.”

It also noted the city received four responses to the request for proposals from professional engineering firms for services at the landfill.

“The responses will undergo an internal review and then interviews will be conducted. The city expects this process to take 3-4 weeks before a firm is selected,” according to the statement.

“Draper Aden is in the process of designing a system to collect landfill gases from the chimney on the western side of the landfill. Draper Aden is also in the process of designing an expansion to the gas well system,” according to the statement.

City Manager Randy Eads told those in attendance an update was posted but didn’t mention any specifics.

In other action Tuesday, the council voted 5-0 to approve rezoning 12.5 acres between Island Road and West State Street to R-3 residential to accommodate a proposed multi-family residential complex to be built on land in both Tennessee and Virginia. A similar request must be approved in Bristol, Tennessee for the project to move forward.

The council also held first reading on a proposal to amend zoning for a 0.38-acre tract on Veda Drive near the former Bristol Mall. The owners want to construct a four-story boutique hotel on the land to take advantage of the Hard Rock Resort and Casino Bristol project now underway at the former mall site.

A second reading and approval is needed for the project to proceed.