The annual Hot Bristol Night car show returns to State Street and Piedmont Avenue on Friday, Aug. 4, in downtown Bristol.

The car show is part of the First Friday events promoted by Believe in Bristol.

“This is the 12th year of it,” said organizer Jamey Rector, 49.

The show features more than 300 cars.

“We’re hoping to get a few more in there this year, using Piedmont,” he said. “And that’s one of the reasons that we want people to work with our parking.”

The car show exhibits automobiles “from pre-war up to a C8 Corvette,” said Rector. “You have anything from the ‘20s and ‘30s up to a 2024. There will be some Army vehicles, street rods, everything.”

Admission to enter a car is $20 with tickets available at the gate. “It’s a $20 entry fee per vehicle,” Rector said.

Spectators are admitted free.

A 50-50 drawing will be held, as well as two silent auctions.

The car show runs 4-9 p.m., with trophies and awards presented after 8:30 p.m.

Magician Dave Vaught is emceeing the event.

The show has been organized by the Antique Automotive Club of America-Appalachian Region.

Car show entrants must enter from Goode Street and will not be able to exit until 9 p.m., Rector said.

No trailers or tents will be allowed, due to parking restraints.

In addition to the car show, Believe in Bristol will be hosting a nine-hole mini-golf challenge from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., in collaboration with local retailers, restaurants and bars.

For the mini golf challenge, participants get to play nine holes in any order they wish — and receive a scorecard and pencil at their first stop.

There will be a left handed, a right handed and child-size putter at each hole. Participants will turn in their scorecard when they are finished putting for a chance to win a downtown prize pack, including gift certificates and other items donated by downtown businesses.

This event is free to the public, though there is a suggested one-time donation of $2 to play mini golf, with the proceeds supporting the work of the Believe in Bristol and Historic Downtown Bristol, TN/VA.

For more information visit believeinbristol.org, contact info@believeinbristol.org or call 423-573-2201.