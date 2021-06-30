Candidates to fill vacant seat face Bristol Virginia City Council questions

BRISTOL, Va. — Six men and two women responded to a series of questions Tuesday during the first round of interviews aimed at selecting a new member of City Council.
The council is working to replace former Councilman Kevin Mumpower, who resigned earlier this month due to extended commitments with his job. The council is working through a deliberative process that will include additional interviews and meetings this week and next.
“I want to thank everyone that applied. I appreciate your willingness to consider serving our city,” Mayor Bill Hartley said. “While there are eight people, we will ultimately only pick one. I would encourage the remainder to consider serving our city on a board or committee.”
The person chosen will fill out the remainder of Mumpower’s term, which — due to a change in Virginia law — will now extend until December 2024. Mumpower was reelected in May 2020, and his term would have ended June 30, 2024. However, the General Assembly directed future local elections be held in conjunction with the November general elections.
The field of eight includes:
» Scott Campbell, owner of Campbell Mercantile Co.;
» Taurus Laurie, operator of a vending business;
» Jacob Holmes, legislative aid to Del. Israel O’Quinn;
» Bart Long, owner of a real estate and auction business and a farmer;
» Becky Nave, development specialist for Virginia Tourism Corp.;
» Michael Pollard, a systems analyst for Universal Fiber Systems;
» Daniel Shew, a real estate broker;
» Glenda Smith, a UPS retiree.
Long and Pollard are the only two with previous political experience. Pollard has campaigned twice for a council seat and sought appointments, and he formerly served as chairman of the Planning Commission. Long was elected to the Sullivan County Commission and as that county’s register of deeds when he lived on the Tennessee side of Bristol. Long previously served on the city Planning Commission, and Shew currently serves on the Planning Commission.
All were asked the same series of questions regarding their vision for the city, ideas on how to address its challenges, priorities for developing an operating budget, funding for the solid waste operations, working with other individuals or agencies, the importance of education and if their schedules would allow them to attend and participate in both council meetings and all of the related committees they might serve on.
“I’ve really been blessed, and a lot of it’s come from Bristol,” Long said. “As a dad … you work really hard to get to a certain goal, hoping to better your family. But if my kids have to leave here, I’ve not bettered myself at all.”
Long said the city has a lot of “good opportunities coming,” but leaders need to make sure future generations have good jobs and a better quality of life.
Nave also stressed the importance of providing job opportunities and education.
“I think our future looks good. I’m super excited about the casino coming, all of the development that’s coming with that and the growth of our city,” Nave said.
Shew expects Bristol will become a “big small town” and wants to help avoid the pitfalls that can accommodate growth because “changes are coming to small towns all over the nation.”
Holmes stressed his nearly 10 years of working with local and state government leaders from different areas and parties to build consensus or make progress on issues.
Pollard cited an “attention to detail” that Mumpower and former Mayor Archie Hubbard brought to issues and said he could bring that same detail-oriented perspective. He also noted projects like the upcoming Hard Rock Resort and Casino and Amazon center provide “momentum” for the city.
Smith said she moved here two years ago from Richmond seeking a “better quality of life and better climate” and hoped to help the city.
Laurie said a primary reason he was running was because Virginians can possess small quantities of marijuana starting July 1, and he wanted to see that he and others could make money from that opportunity.
Campbell said he has no interest in running for office but wanted to help “fill a vacuum of leadership” on the council.
Following the interviews, three of four council members went into a closed session about 8:30 Tuesday to discuss their initial impressions. Councilman Kevin Wingard again refused to participate in any meeting that excludes members of the public and news media.
“We’ll also have a closed session on Thursday,” Hartley said. “That will give us some time to think about it, and then we’ll come back next Tuesday [and] we’ll pick the finalists — however many we want to interview at a much more in-depth level — and that will be in closed session. Then we’ll come out and make the decision because they have to be sworn in by the end of business the next day to meet that 30-day window.”
The council’s annual reorganizational meeting is at 9 a.m. Thursday at City Hall.
