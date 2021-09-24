Candidates raise $12,000 so far in Bristol Virginia sheriff's race

His total spending throughout the election cycle totals $8,025, after reporting contributions totaling more than $5,400 in his April filing, nearly $700 in his June filing and $800 in his August filing.

In the April filing, which covers January through March, Thomas reported $2,365 in contributions, including more than $1,600 from Tennessee residents including former city Sheriff Jack Wiesenberger, who gave him $250. He reported $350 of in-kind contributions, personal loans totaling $1,000 and nearly $1,700 in un-itemized contributions.

Thomas and his wife have loaned the campaign a combined $2,100 thus far, reports show.

Expenditures for that period totaled about $3,150 including signs, advertising and promotional items.

Foster has raised more than $4,500 thus far in his bid for sheriff and had about $2,272 on hand, according to his September filing.

Foster reported a starting balance of $1,864, contributions of $1,750 — including $1,200 in itemized contributions over $100. That included $400 from Food City grocery stores based in Abingdon and $500 from a Bristol, Tennessee real estate agent, expenditures of $1,342 and an ending balance of $2,272.

Foster reported contributions totaling more than $2,800 in his previous filings. In his July filing, Foster reported itemized contributions of $1,600, un-itemized contributions totaling $590 and no loans.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.