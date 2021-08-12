Candidate meet-and-greet set for 6 p.m. on Aug. 23 at Bristol Public Library

BRISTOL, Va. — A candidate meet-and-greet event is scheduled Aug. 23 at 6 p.m. at the Bristol Public Library.
The event is open to all candidates seeking a state constitutional office in the city of Bristol, Virginia’s Nov. 2 general election, according to a written statement. Offices on the ballot include sheriff, commonwealth’s attorney, commissioner of revenue and treasurer. The event will be in the Kegley meeting room.
Plans call for a social time followed by introductions and remarks from all candidates who attend.
The event is open to the public and all city residents are urged to attend, according to the statement. The event is hosted by the Bristol Virginia Democratic Committee. For additional information, call 423-366-1260.
