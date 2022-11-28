Campers may have to vacate Observation Knob for two weeks

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. – If a recommendation from the Observation Knob Campground Committee is approved, it could mean the campground will have to be vacated for two weeks after the first of the year.

The committee voted to send a recommendation to the Sullivan County Commission Monday to replace the current Observation Knob Park policy with the Tennessee Valley Authority's (TVA) 2012 park policy.

Sam Jones, a Sullivan County Commissioner and a member of the Observation Knob Park Committee, explained that if the TVA's policy is adopted, it would come with some very strict guidelines regarding minimum lengths of stay for campers and includes a yearly TVA inspection of the campground.

"In the guidelines, all campers, every campsite must be completely vacated for 14 consecutive days in a 12-month period, and that allows the TVA to come in and do a complete inspection of the campground," Jones said. "When I talk to the TVA, they said this is something we probably should have looked at 10 years ago, to have brought into place, and it may have been helpful with some of the issues we have today."

Chris Ihrke, the manager of Observation Knob Park, emphasized that the TVA's policy comes with a lot of stipulations, which could change the way the park functions and highlighted that the campers coming back to the campground, after the TVA's inspection would not be assigned the same campsites.

"When they come back, they don't get the same campsites," Ihrke said. "There is a chain of events that take place based on what I read in there, which I think is great because it keeps the campground neat and clean. People don't get to be permanent."

The Observation Knob Committee is currently under a 75-day freeze due to an ongoing investigation into the management of the park. This means that even if the Sullivan County Commission agrees to the adoption of the TVA's 2012 policy, it would not be able to implement the new policies until at least early January of 2023.

Ihrke explained the adoption of the TVA's policy is necessary regardless of who holds the position of Observation Knob Park manager in the future.

"I'm not gonna blame this on anyone but Sullivan County. These policies should have been in place a long time ago," Ihrke said. "I don't know any business that does much better if you don't have any policies for people to go by."

David McKee, a seasonal camper at Observation Knob, told the committee that if they go forward with this change of policy, many campers will not be coming back after the 14-day TVA inspection.

"You're gonna tear up this whole campground, believe me, and everything that is gonna happen is a lot of people. If they're told they have to pull their camper out for two weeks, they will not be coming back, period," McKee said. "It seems to me like you're just rushing into something to try to get back at these nine campsites and all that that stirred up."

During the meeting, the Observation Knob Committee also discussed a variety of water, sewer, and electricity repairs needed in the park.