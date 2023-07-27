The YWCA Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia has hired key leaders for the Little Cavaliers Early Learning Center in Southwest Virginia.

Housed on the campus of the University of Virginia’s College at Wise, the center will be managed and staffed by the YWCA and will provide critically needed early childhood learning licensed by the Virginia Department of Education, according to a written statement.

Jodi Leigh Campbell of Lebanon, Va., will serve as director of Little Cavaliers. With a degree in psychology from Virginia Tech, focused in child development and more than 16 years of experience working in early childhood education, Campbell brings a diverse set of skills to the position. She was most recently employed as director of Veritas Nurturing Center in Lebanon, Va., but has additional experience working with children as a nanny and a teacher in multiple facilities, including the YWCA. She is also certified in Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages.

Carleigh Ray, of Wise, Va., will serve as assistant director and pre-K lead teacher at Little Cavaliers. Ray graduated in May 2021 with a degree in early childhood education from East Tennessee State University and most recently served as a first-grade teacher and pre-K teacher for Wise County Public Schools.

Prior to that, she interned with Kingsport City Schools and also assisted at ETSU’s Little Bucs Early Childhood Laboratory Program.

As director, Campbell will oversee operations at Little Cavaliers, as well as admissions and orientation for new students and parents. Additionally, she will hire and supervise the center’s instructors, who will implement STREAMin3, a play-based curriculum written by the University of Virginia, along with other developmentally appropriate curriculums. Campbell sees the play-based learning approach as key to the success of both the center and the children it serves.

“Utilizing music and singing, movement and dramatic play, and other developmentally appropriate play-based learning activities is critical to the learning process for younger students—even infants,” Campbell said in the statement. “Each child has different learning styles, and those styles change and evolve as the child grows. Our approach allows all children to explore their own methods of learning and succeed year after year, preparing them for that all-important transition to kindergarten.”

Ray is looking forward to overseeing that transition. As the pre-K lead instructor, she will help introduce more subject-focused learning into the students’ classroom experience.

“While play-based learning will continue to be important, we’ll also focus on some of those important subject-focused skills, including writing their name, numbers and the alphabet. It’s an exciting time in a child’s life. They’re growing and creating and figuring out their own unique ways of learning.”

Across all ages and classrooms, the play-based learning curriculum at Little Cavaliers will be complemented by age-appropriate math, reading and science centers in each classroom, as well as outdoor time and free time during which children are allowed to choose what to work on. T

Little Cavaliers is also part of UVA Wise’s larger plan to educate a new pipeline of early childhood educators in the region with the establishment of an early childhood endorsement within its existing Teacher Education Program. That program will be housed within the College’s Department of Education, and Little Cavaliers will serve as a hands-on practicum lab for undergraduate students training to become certified teachers in early childhood education.

The opening of Little Cavaliers is one of many anticipated projects funded by last year’s investment of more than $12 million approved by the Virginia General Assembly, expanding UVA Wise’s role in the region.

“I am thrilled to have Jodi and Carleigh on board as our lead staff at Little Cavaliers Early Learning Center,” said Kathy Waugh, CEO of YWCA Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia. “They bring years of experience in early education and a wealth of knowledge related to current best practices. I am confident that under their leadership children will thrive.”

Little Cavaliers Early Learning Center, located on the campus of UVA at Wise, will open this fall and serve ages 6 weeks to 5 years. For more information, contact the YWCA at 423-968-9444.