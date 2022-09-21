Camp helps kids work through grief after the loss of a loved one

A one-day camp with the goal of helping children and teenagers learn how to work through the grieving process for a lost loved one will take place for the first time since the pandemic this Saturday.

Operated by Ballad Health Hospice, Camp Firefly is free and will take at Warrior’s Path State Park in Kingsport, Tennessee from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sarah Hale, a volunteer and bereavement coordinator for Ballad Hospice, explained Camp firefly is for any child from pre-K to high school who has experienced the loss of a loved one.

“The camp is a one day group camp for children and it’s for any child pre-K through high school who have experienced the loss of a loved one, that can be a parent, a grandparent, a family member or a friend,” Hale said. “We bring them all out for the day and they go through different sessions to work on ways to deal with their grief.”

Throughout the day, children and teenagers rotate through a series of group activities through which they work on different coping skills from sharing memories, to arts and crafts and taking part in a memorial for their loved ones.

“They rotate throughout the day, so, they will work on coping skills. We'll give them some ways to help them cope when they get back home. They have sessions that will help them learn how to share some memories and make some crafts that might be able to make kind of a memorial for their family for their loved one and then they also have some fun time, so we have a game section. So, they can release some energy and have some fun time as well,” Hale said. “We also have some different ways for them to work through their emotions and ways that they can share their emotions that they’re feeling in a positive manner.”

Because Camp Firefly has not taken place since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Hale and her fellow volunteer staff are very aware that there is a larger number of children who are dealing with grief. They have prepared accordingly, recruiting more staff and opening up participation to all kids in their service area, which goes as far Knoxville, Tennessee.

“We do expect to see a larger number of children this year just because we've not had it for two years and there's been a whole lot of loss in the last few years, and very unexpected losses and sudden losses. So we've opened it up to any child in the area that is experienced a loss within the last few years, not just within the last year,” Hale said. “We just bumped up the amount of volunteers and the amount of staff to accommodate for as many children as we need to.”

So far, they are expecting anywhere from 50 to 75 kids, which is more than in the past when they usually had 30 to 40 kids attend the camp.

Hale emphasized that in the end, the goal of Camp Firefly is to give children and their caregivers the resources and skills they need to deal with their grief, while at the same time giving kids the space to see that they are not alone that other kids like them are going through the same emotions.

“The ultimate goal is just to get children and their parents or their caregivers a way to help them deal with their grief. A lot of people kind of think kids are resilient. They're fine dealing with grief just fine and they kind of get left out,” Hale said. “We want to make sure that the kids know there are other kids that are like them, that have experienced loss and they're dealing with the same feelings and emotions that they are and that they have a support group around them.”

Camp Firefly will also be hosting a few sessions for adults who accompany their children to the one-day camp.

Those interested in signing up for the should reach out to Ballad Health Hospice at (423) 431-6146 or visit www.balladhealth.org/support/camp-firefly. The registration deadline is Friday.