BRISTOL, Va. — For the second year in a row, The Cameo Theater in downtown Bristol will host the Vancouver International Mountain Film Festival World Tour on Saturday.

Bristol’s event, put on in coordination between The Cameo Theater and Discover Bristol, will show nine short documentaries featuring mountain biking, alpine climbing, trail running, skiing, kayaking and adventure travel, according to Christopher Perrin, director at Discover Bristol.

Perrin says Discover Bristol sought out bringing the tour to Bristol as a way to recognize all the outdoors of Bristol and the surrounding region have to offer.

“It was part of an overall strategy of just wanting to not only embrace, but to celebrate the outdoors and outdoor recreation activities that are found here not only in Bristol but our region,” Perrin said. “We felt like this was a wonderful opportunity to be able to showcase some of the activities that people can do in the region through film.”

Considering the city’s proximity to the Appalachian Trail, Cherokee National Forest and other natural amenities, Perrin said Bristol, which was named a Top Adventure Town by Blue Ridge Outdoors magazine, is an ideal “base camp” town for travelers seeking adventure in the area.

“Having programming like this coincides with trying to elevate our area and our city as an outdoor destination or an outdoor hub,” Perrin said. “We just want to showcase what Bristol has to offer but also that you can come here and be able to do a lot of those activities in the region.”

The films being shown Saturday range in length from three minutes to 30 minutes and have been specially curated from the collection of more than 100 films that were entered in the festival.

Doors open at 5 p.m. with the approximately three-hour show, including intermission, beginning at 6 p.m.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased in advance at www.thecameotheater.com or at The Cameo Theater before the show on Saturday.