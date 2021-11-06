BVU to move ahead on sewer projects

BRISTOL, Va. — BVU expects to resume work on a long-delayed city sewer project and is planning to begin construction of a sewage overflow structure off Williams Street near the state line.
BVU Authority has received approval from Norfolk Southern to work beneath a section of railroad tracks near Commonwealth Avenue to extend new lines between Shearer’s Foods, along Little Creek, to the Euclid Avenue shopping center, Water and Sewer Manager Phillip King told the authority board during its Friday meeting.
Work on the 4,500-foot, $3 million project began in March 2020, but has been on hold since last October, pending railroad approval.
“The contractor is now working with the sub-contractor to create a schedule when they can come back on site and begin the work. When the work starts, we anticipate six weeks to end construction,” King said after the meeting. “We have about 240 feet of sewer line to replace — 70 feet of that goes underneath the railroad and that has been the holdup. There were no overflows during that time so there was no negative impact to the environment.”
Depending on schedules, it could be early spring before the work is completed.
“While it was delayed there wasn’t an overall negative impact. It didn’t cost the customers anything additional,” King said.
Its next phase of sewer improvements is a planned $7 million structure off Williams Street.
“We will begin construction early next year a 2 million gallon flow equalization basin,” King said.
The structure will be made of concrete, covered with a roof and use charcoal filters to address any odor issues.
“The purpose is to reduce the potential for [sewage] overflow in Beaver Creek and to increase capacity within our sewer system,” King said. “When rainwater or stormwater enters our system, it takes up sewage capacity. When we exceed capacity, we can have an overflow, it can enter the creek or someone’s yard. When our system reaches a certain capacity level, we will divert the additional flow into the tank.”
That project is expected to take about a year to complete.
King expects to present more information to the board at its next meeting.
In other matters, the authority received a clean financial audit for fiscal 2020-21 with no findings and no issues, Chad Kisner of Blackburn, Childers & Steagall, told the board.
“A boring audit is a good audit and this is a pretty boring audit,” Kisner told the board.
Afterward, BVU President and CEO Don Bowman, called it “satisfying.”
“I’ve been here seven years and we’ve come a tremendous ways in financial reporting,” Bowman said. “I would attribute that to the sale of OptiNet (telecommunications division) which simplified our business. We’ve had a very strong focus on cost reduction and planning our capital investments. This is a very gratifying audit for us and our staff.”
In his presentation, Kisner noted that hasn’t always been the case.
“I thought it was important to look back. You all have not had any findings at all since 2018,” Kisner said. “You’ve made great strides in terms of cleaning up a real mess when we started with you all. I think BVU has come a long way as an organization. I think your financial reporting has improved greatly.”
He was referring to the financial quagmire BVU faced in October 2016 after the Virginia Auditor of Public Accounts issued an audit report with over 50 recommendations of issues in the wake of a four-year federal corruption investigation.
Of those 56, 44 are fully implemented, five are waiting on the actions of others or out of BVU’s control, four are nearing completion and one is ongoing.
“If the litigation with the city is resolved we hope to be done by June 30,” Bowman said.
The city filed suit against BVU in 2020 claiming it was owed $6.5 million from the sale of OptiNet — a claim BVU denied, saying the sale proceeds were used to pay off debt. A trial scheduled for later this year has been removed from the judicial calendar, and both parties are working toward trying to reach a settlement, BVU attorney Cameron Bell said.
