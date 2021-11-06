BVU to move ahead on sewer projects

“I’ve been here seven years and we’ve come a tremendous ways in financial reporting,” Bowman said. “I would attribute that to the sale of OptiNet (telecommunications division) which simplified our business. We’ve had a very strong focus on cost reduction and planning our capital investments. This is a very gratifying audit for us and our staff.”

In his presentation, Kisner noted that hasn’t always been the case.

“I thought it was important to look back. You all have not had any findings at all since 2018,” Kisner said. “You’ve made great strides in terms of cleaning up a real mess when we started with you all. I think BVU has come a long way as an organization. I think your financial reporting has improved greatly.”

He was referring to the financial quagmire BVU faced in October 2016 after the Virginia Auditor of Public Accounts issued an audit report with over 50 recommendations of issues in the wake of a four-year federal corruption investigation.

Of those 56, 44 are fully implemented, five are waiting on the actions of others or out of BVU’s control, four are nearing completion and one is ongoing.

“If the litigation with the city is resolved we hope to be done by June 30,” Bowman said.

The city filed suit against BVU in 2020 claiming it was owed $6.5 million from the sale of OptiNet — a claim BVU denied, saying the sale proceeds were used to pay off debt. A trial scheduled for later this year has been removed from the judicial calendar, and both parties are working toward trying to reach a settlement, BVU attorney Cameron Bell said.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.