BRISTOL, Va. — BVU Authority is about to embark on two new projects, one to reduce rainwater inflow into the sewer system and another to improve the water system.

Last week the authority board unanimously approved the two projects which total nearly $8 million.

The largest and lengthiest is the Beaver Creek sewer line interceptor rehab project, according to water and wastewater manager Phillip King. It will consist of improvement to 18,000 feet of pipe between Sugar Hollow Park at the city’s east corporate limits to the American Merchant plant southwest of I-81 Exit 5.

“This is all large diameter pipe; all in the flood plain and all right beside of Beaver Creek. The pipe is structurally in sound condition but it’s made up of large diameter concrete pipe. It is in 15-20 foot sections and everywhere it joins – anytime it rains – water runs into our [sewer] system,” King said.

“What we are proposing to do is take a thin fabric material, push it inside of that pipe, blow it up, cure it so you’re going to have a plastic-type material that is going to seal that up to make that a watertight system,” King said.

The winning bidder was Portland Utility of Tennessee, at $7.5 million. BVU received three bids ranging up to $16 million.

Construction is expected to begin around June 1 and the project has a one-year timeline. The work is expected to last up to 75 years.

Funding will come from a low interest loan from the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality’s clean water revolving loan fund. BVU received a 20-year at 0.5% interest with 10% principal forgiveness, or over $950,000.

“There are three things we can’t control,” BVU President Don Bowman said. “We have no idea what the bids are going to come in – there’s a wide spectrum there. We don’t know what term we’re going to get from DEQ – some are going to be 30 [years]; some are 20. The interest rate is no longer going to be zero. It’s 0.5. We got that locked in a couple of years ago. Today that might be 2.5%. The principal forgiveness doesn’t cover any cost overruns. It’s a fixed amount.”

Bowman said going forward BVU is building its capital plan to include paying interest.

King said they received the more favorable terms this time because of providing a detailed study showing the need for the work.

The second project includes the purchase and installation of four large pressure reducing valves. The winning bidder was Consolidated Pipe and Supply of Piney Flats at nearly $309,000. The work is to begin around June 1 and take a few weeks to. Funding will come from the Virginia Department of Health drinking water revolving loan fund with a 20-year term, King said.

“Our water system is made up of zones. These allow you to tie one zone into the other zone so it creates redundancy. If you have a major break in the downtown zone, that zone could be fed from a different direction,” King said in response to a board question.

BVU is also presently replacing over 2,300 feet of water line along Rhode Island Avenue, affecting over 40 customers, after repeated issues with the line originally installed in the 1950s.