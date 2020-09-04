BVU seeks millions in past due rent

BRISTOL, Va. — BVU Authority claims it owns Bristol Virginia City Hall and wants a court to order the city to pay millions of dollars in past rent, as part of its response to the city’s recent lawsuit.

The city is seeking $6.5 million from BVU for the city’s “share” of proceeds from the $48 million sale of BVU’s OptiNet telecommunications division in 2018, citing a transition agreement signed by both parties. City and BVU officials have sparred for some time over what, if anything, the city is owed.

In its counterclaim, BVU asks the court to declare it owns the City Hall complex and related properties and is entitled to $1.5 million per year, or $125,000 per month, for past rent. No timeline for city occupation is specified.

It also asks the court to declare the city is owed no money, no proceeds remained after the OptiNet debts were resolved and the transition agreement should be ruled “void and invalid.” BVU also wants the case moved from Bristol Virginia Circuit Court to U.S. District Court in Abingdon.

BVU claims electric division funds were used, starting in 1954, to acquire 16 parcels and establish its former Lee Street headquarters, where City Hall and the city Police Department now operate. BVU remained there from 1956 until March 2002, before moving to its present Lee Highway campus.

“Between 2002 and 2003, the city began relocating staff and functions from its offices at the Bristol Courthouse and other areas of the city to BVUB’s [the former Bristol Virginia Utilities Board] properties at 300 Lee Street,” authority President and CEO Don Bowman wrote this week in an email response to questions from the Herald Courier. “No records have been located detailing payment or alternative compensation from the city to BVUB or the current BVU Authority for the use of these properties.”