BVU seeks millions in past due rent

BRISTOL, Va. — BVU Authority claims it owns Bristol Virginia City Hall and wants a court to order the city to pay millions of dollars in past rent, as part of its response to the city’s recent lawsuit.
The city is seeking $6.5 million from BVU for the city’s “share” of proceeds from the $48 million sale of BVU’s OptiNet telecommunications division in 2018, citing a transition agreement signed by both parties. City and BVU officials have sparred for some time over what, if anything, the city is owed.
In its counterclaim, BVU asks the court to declare it owns the City Hall complex and related properties and is entitled to $1.5 million per year, or $125,000 per month, for past rent. No timeline for city occupation is specified.
It also asks the court to declare the city is owed no money, no proceeds remained after the OptiNet debts were resolved and the transition agreement should be ruled “void and invalid.” BVU also wants the case moved from Bristol Virginia Circuit Court to U.S. District Court in Abingdon.
BVU claims electric division funds were used, starting in 1954, to acquire 16 parcels and establish its former Lee Street headquarters, where City Hall and the city Police Department now operate. BVU remained there from 1956 until March 2002, before moving to its present Lee Highway campus.
“Between 2002 and 2003, the city began relocating staff and functions from its offices at the Bristol Courthouse and other areas of the city to BVUB’s [the former Bristol Virginia Utilities Board] properties at 300 Lee Street,” authority President and CEO Don Bowman wrote this week in an email response to questions from the Herald Courier. “No records have been located detailing payment or alternative compensation from the city to BVUB or the current BVU Authority for the use of these properties.”
If 2003 is the starting point of city usage, that would total more than $25 million.
“In its counterclaim, BVUA estimated the fair market value of rent for the downtown campus. Since BVUB’s electric system assets were used to purchase and improve the properties, the electric system is entitled to fair rent for the use of those facilities,” Bowman wrote. “As BVU moves through the litigation process, actual dates of city occupancy and more specific details will be determined.”
This is apparently the first claim for rent, Bowman wrote in response to a question.
“Current records do not indicate a prior claim for rent from the city,” Bowman wrote. “This issue was, however, discussed with the Commonwealth’s Auditor of Public Accounts during its 2016 audit of BVUA. This issue [rent] was determined to be outside the scope of the audit at that time.”
The counterclaim also cites verbiage in the legislation creating BVU Authority and passed by the General Assembly in 2010.
“All of the properties, infrastructure and other assets used by Bristol Virginia Utilities for any of its utility services or otherwise, whether held in its name or in the name of the city of Bristol Virginia are hereby transferred to the authority and declared to be held by the authority as its property,” according to the 2010 authority act.
All of the debt associated with BVU also transferred to the BVU Authority, which refinanced $44 million of that debt — inclusive of all divisions not just OptiNet — in late 2010.
“After the city sued BVUA, federal procedure requires BVUA to include all counterclaims against the city, or those counterclaims would be deemed waived,” Bowman wrote.
Transition agreement
The transition agreement BVU wants ruled invalid specifies that proceeds from the sale of any division of BVU be split evenly between the city and BVU, after debts are resolved. It was originally signed in 2009, when BVU was a division of the city and again in 2016, after BVU became an independent authority and after announcing an agreement to sell the assets of its former telecommunications division.
“Because it was entered into between the city and its division BVUB prior to the existence of BVU [authority], which cannot bind BVU and for lack of consideration and a result BVU does not owe the city any funds or other obligation under the transition agreement,” according to the BVU counterclaim.
Central to the city’s case is $23.3 million the BVU electric system loaned OptiNet that was erased from BVU’s books prior to the 2009 transition agreement. The 2016 state audit determined that $13 million of that debt should not have been written off but those are the funds the city claims it is owed.
The debt was reinstated plus $700,000 in interest charges and ultimately paid off with proceeds from the OptiNet sale.
If the court finds the transition agreement valid, BVU asks that it also determine BVU properly expended all of the funds from the OptiNet sale.
A February 2019 accountant’s report shows $22.5 million was used to pay off OptiNet bond debt, $1.2 million was paid back to the U.S. Department of Commerce Economic Development Administration and $8.7 million went back to the Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Committee. There were $2.4 million in transaction legal and other expenses and $1 million went into escrow.
The $13 million of reestablished debt plus interest was paid off after that report was issued, leaving no proceeds to share, according to BVU.
BVU wants the city to return $1.25 million worth of in-lieu-of-tax payments from BVU’s sewer and former OptiNet divisions made in 2010 and again in 2013. The 2016 state audit determined the city lacked authority to assess those tax payments and BVU stopped making them, according to the filing.
“Because the terms of the transition agreement are in direct contradiction to the BVU Authority Act which states all assets and debts were transferred to BVU and because the transition agreement is void and invalid, Bristol must repay any funds it received from BVU pursuant to the transition agreement including in lieu of tax payments and economic development funds,” the BVU counterclaim states.
Through an agreement with the Tennessee Valley Authority in place since Jan. 1, 2008, BVU can designate $500,000 annually to support unspecified city economic development efforts. While the counterclaim mentions economic development funds, it doesn’t seek the refund of any specific amount.
That fund was also scrutinized by the state auditors who recommended that BVU establish formal application and review processes to determine funds were dispensed and used appropriately.
The city is due to file a response to the counterclaim by Sept. 11.
dmcgee@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2532 | Twitter: @DMcGeeBHC
