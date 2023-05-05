BRISTOL, Va. — BVU Authority has been recognized for providing reliable and safe electric service with an upgraded Diamond Level Reliable Public Power Provider designation from the American Public Power Association.

The upgrade to Diamond Level designation demonstrates BVU Authority's commitment to excellence and ongoing efforts to improve utility operations, according to a written statement.

The designation lasts for three years and recognizes public power utilities that demonstrate excellence in four key disciplines: reliability, safety, workforce development, and system improvement. Criteria for the Diamond Level designation include sound business practices, a utility-wide commitment to safe and reliable delivery of electricity, and a focus on innovative and sustainable system improvements.

"Receiving an RP3 designation is a great honor signifying a utility has demonstrated commitment to industry best practices. And ultimately, the culture developed from this pursuit of excellence and continuous improvement through the RP3 program results in measurable value delivered to the local community," Troy Adams, chair of APPA's RP3 review panel said in the statement.

BVU Authority's upgraded Diamond Level RP3 designation places the utility among a select group of 122 public power utilities nationwide and the only Virginia utility to have achieved this level of recognition. The upgraded designation reflects BVU Authority's ongoing efforts to provide the highest level of service to its customers, according to the statement.

"Receiving the upgraded Diamond Level RP3 designation reflects our team's hard work and dedication to delivering reliable and safe electric service to our customers," Don Bowman, president & CEO of BVU Authority, said. "Our strategic planning process and sound financial management allow us to invest in sustainable system improvements that benefit our community and position us for long-term success."

BVU Authority has served the community for 78 years, providing electric, water, and wastewater services to residents and businesses.

BVU Authority has implemented nine electric rate reductions, resulting in more than $25 million in savings for customers since October 2017.

The strategic decision to lower rates was made possible by BVU Authority's strong financial management and prudent planning, which allowed the authority to pay off all electric system debt. With this achievement, BVU Authority is well-positioned to invest in new technologies and system improvements that benefit customers while maintaining competitive rates and financial stability, according to the statement.