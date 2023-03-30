BRISTOL, Va. — Water and sewer customers of BVU Authority can expect to soon pay more for those services but electric rates won’t increase.

On Thursday BVU’s board of directors approved increases to the rates it charges residential water and sewer customers. A typical customer who uses 3,000 gallons can expect to pay about $7 more per month, according to Chris Hill, BVU’s manager of customer service.

“For an average residential customer we’re talking about a combined total impact of $7.34,” Hall said. “It will be about $4.13 more on water and $3.21 on sewer … Water and wastewater will each go to about $20, as they’re both in the upper teens right now.

“What that translates to for our customers is a more consistent utility bill as opposed to high volatility, higher bills during higher usage times — watering lawns, if you have a larger family using more water — it basically results in a more consistent utility bill with less volatility,” Hall said. “It helps the customer and it helps BVU stabilize that volatility in our revenue collection.”

The increases must pass a final vote at the board’s May meeting and go into effect for all bills after June 30 as BVU’s fiscal year begins on July 1.

The board also approved a change in BVU’s charges for electricity, but it won’t appear in the customer’s bill, Hall said.

“We won’t be collecting any more money; their bill is not going up,” Hall said. “There are four main components in our bills — the customer charge, the energy charge, fuel cost adjustment and the taxes. We are raising the customer charge component and raising it by $2 or $24 per year but we are reducing the energy rates so their energy charges are $24 less per year.”

“The net effect is no additional money. Generally we see higher purchases in the winter and summer and less in spring and fall … We’re adjusting everything across the whole 12-month period. We’re flat-lining revenue collection, which helps us with budgeting and managing capital spending across an entire year,” Hall said.

The change must now be approved by provider the Tennessee Valley Authority at its May meeting.

The fuel cost adjustment fee is assessed by TVA based on what it is paying for the fuel sources used to generate electricity and is passed directly through to the customer by BVU with no added fees, Hall said.