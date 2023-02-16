BRISTOL, Va. — BVU Authority’s board unanimously approved an agreement with the city of Bristol Virginia on Thursday, resolving issues of a three-year-old lawsuit.

The three board members who attended Thursday’s meeting unanimously accepted the agreement that has been developed over the past two years. City Council approved it on Tuesday.

It will go to the TVA Board of Directors because provisions of the deal make three changes to BVU’s power agreement.

The city sued BVU in July 2020, claiming it was owed $6.5 million from the sale of BVU’s former telecommunications division, alleging a breach of a 2009 transition agreement between the two. BVU denied those claims and countered that it still owned its former downtown property where City Hall now operates.

“After extensive discussions to resolve the dispute favorably to taxpayers and ratepayers, the parties have concluded a provisional agreement to settle the lawsuit,” according to a joint written statement. “The agreement further acknowledges that neither the city nor BVU admits liability for any claim or defense asserted in the lawsuit.”

Terms include BVU making a one-time $2.1 million cash payment to the city from gross proceeds from the sale of OptiNet. That payment is expected to be made in June, BVU President and CEO Don Bowman told the board Thursday.

The money can be used at the city’s discretion, including to fund work at its embattled landfill, City Manager Randy Eads said.

Other terms include an estimated $226,000 annual reduction in BVU’s future payments in lieu of taxes to the city; termination of the $500,000 annual BVU budgetary requirement to allocate money for economic development; BVU continues to provide billing for city trash collection; cooperation on future utility improvements, including at the former White property.

BVU will be paid at a higher rate, 8.5% to handle trash billing, under terms of the agreement.

Bowman told the board that every project BVU previously provided economic development funds for either failed or declared bankruptcy.

BVU was the only TVA power provider that had an economic development clause with its host locality in its power contract, which now goes away, Bowman said. That is one of three changes that must also be approved by TVA.

Bowman said the formal settlement agreement was drafted in February 2021 and it has taken two years to reach the final agreement.

“I think it’s a deal we didn’t get everything we wanted, they didn’t get everything they wanted. It did give us a lot of clarity about what we’re doing,” Bowman said.

The TVA board vote is expected on May 10, Bowman said.

“We want a healthy city. We want a prosperous city. It benefits every one of us,” board Chair Saul Hernandez said after the vote.