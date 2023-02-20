BRISTOL, Va. — Bobby Griffin never met a stranger and went out of his way to make certain that people knew him.

The gregarious Twin City entrepreneur and philanthropist perhaps known for his quick wit, ever-present smile and colorful wardrobe, died Monday. He was 90.

He was a regular supporter of the Salvation Army, Haven of Rest, Boys & Girls Club and other local organizations, but Griffin is likely best known for his long-time role in the Bristol Community Prayer Breakfast which he established with his friend Sid Oakley.

“This is the end of an era,” Oakley said Monday. “He was a very well-known, well-liked person. If you didn’t know him, he saw to it that you did. He wanted to know everybody that he saw. You have to have a stiff ego to walk down the street with him — and I’ve done that many times — because nobody paid any attention to me. It was ‘Bobby, Bobby, Bobby.’ But that was OK. He earned it.”

The first community prayer breakfast was held in 1999 at the former King College dining hall and attracted 75. More recent versions typically attract about 500 people to hear a range of high-profile national figures, including former governor and TV host Mike Huckabee, Ruth Graham — daughter of evangelist Billy Graham — South Korean evangelist Billy Kim and country singer Louise Mandrell who have been among the speakers.

“He got them all, without exception,” Oakley said. “I got the sponsors and he got the speakers. I can remember going to the Presidential Prayer Breakfast in Washington one year. Wintley Phipps, who is a very well-known soloist sang at that event. When it was over Bobby said, ‘let’s get that guy to come speak at the Prayer Breakfast.’ I said, ‘Bobby he’s not going to come to the prayer breakfast.’ ‘Oh yes he will.’ Bobby asked him and he came.”

Griffin later went into business with Graham, selling a line of aprons she designed.

Griffin established and operated a number of businesses, including Magic Wand Car Wash, U-Store-It warehouses and Bobby F. Griffin, Inc., which in 1961 pioneered the concept of disposable vehicle floor mats — used for decades by auto dealers nationwide.

Oakley recalled one time Griffin asked him to drive him to Kentucky to speak at a funeral but insisted they take one of Griffin’s minivans.

“I got in and the minivan was stacked. And all the way to Kentucky we stopped at car dealers delivering floor mats,” Oakley said. “On the way back he said, ‘since we’ve been working for the company today, the company can buy our lunch.’ I said, ‘Great, where are we going to eat?’ He said, ‘Do you like McDonald's?’ I said ‘I love McDonald's.’ He wasn’t going to waste any money.”

Most people didn't publicly tease Griffin about his typically bold attire. But former Lady Vols basketball Coach Holly Warlick — who Griffin invited to speak in Bristol and whose school color is vibrant orange — declared open season during her remarks here a few years ago.

A Korean War veteran, Griffin wrote a book about his experience and later went back and found his former houseboy Butch, who helped take care of him. He also helped sponsor American tours for the Korean Children’s Choir.