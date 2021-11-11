Businesses and a former mayor object to changes on Sixth Street

BRISTOL, Tenn. — As Bristol, Tennessee officials work to revitalize downtown, a former mayor continues to speak out against changes that have been made on Sixth Street.
Signs in some windows state “remove the concrete barricades,” which is the message of some merchants and property owners on Sixth Street who say expansion of the sidewalk and placement of concrete planters resulted in the loss of six parking spaces, which they said is hurting business.
Among those who are concerned is former Mayor David Shoemaker, landlord of Six Lofts at Sixth, who said the city didn’t take business owners into account when making such drastic changes.
“They didn’t come and talk to anybody living on that street. They didn’t talk to the businesses on the street. They didn’t interview anybody. They didn’t ask them what they thought about it, if it’s going to be good for them or bad for them,” Shoemaker said. “Nobody on that street knew it was happening until they showed up and basically started doing the work.”
For Robert Pilk of Mountain Empire Comics, the lack of parking is a return to the original issue he had when he first set up shop 37 years ago. Pilk said he is not optimistic the city will reverse its decision and bring back the parking spaces anytime soon, but he hopes city officials realize their mistake over time.
“When we moved here in ’84, the biggest problem was there wasn’t enough parking. Here we are 35 years later, and the biggest problem is there is not enough parking, and you’re taking parking spaces away to put in planters,” Pilk said. “I tell ya’, wait a couple of years, and maybe they’ll (City Council) suggest, you know what would be great here is if we had parking instead of those (planters), just pretend like it’s their idea.”
The remodeling of Sixth Street is part of a larger project to revamp Bristol’s downtown that was announced in 2018 as the Downtown Strategy, and involves remaking pedestrian crosswalks, adding bike lanes and expanding street lighting, as well as rehabilitating historic and empty buildings for retail and upper floor housing.
Tom Anderson, the city’s director of economic development, said he is looking forward to restarting the project after COVID forced them to pause it. He said the planters are a safety measure and pointed out that the city leased the parking lot on Sixth Street for public parking as a replacement for the six spots that were turned into sidewalk.
He said he is also excited about the possibility of using Sixth Street as a venue for events.
“Even though we lost six spaces, there are actually 14 more in that parking lot that could be used for two-hour parking,” Anderson said. “It’s a short street, you’ve got cool-looking buildings, and it’s easy to block off. … Hopefully next year, we can have music and some other things on that street, where it’s going to help a lot of those businesses.”
The problems on Sixth Street aren’t new. In 2019, the city eliminated the parking spaces so it could add a “dining strip,” which was recommended by the downtown study. There was an immediate outcry from business owners who said the lost parking spaces were costing them business. They also complained that they weren’t consulted or informed of the changes. Several threatened to close or move.