Businesses and a former mayor object to changes on Sixth Street

“When we moved here in ’84, the biggest problem was there wasn’t enough parking. Here we are 35 years later, and the biggest problem is there is not enough parking, and you’re taking parking spaces away to put in planters,” Pilk said. “I tell ya’, wait a couple of years, and maybe they’ll (City Council) suggest, you know what would be great here is if we had parking instead of those (planters), just pretend like it’s their idea.”

The remodeling of Sixth Street is part of a larger project to revamp Bristol’s downtown that was announced in 2018 as the Downtown Strategy, and involves remaking pedestrian crosswalks, adding bike lanes and expanding street lighting, as well as rehabilitating historic and empty buildings for retail and upper floor housing.

Tom Anderson, the city’s director of economic development, said he is looking forward to restarting the project after COVID forced them to pause it. He said the planters are a safety measure and pointed out that the city leased the parking lot on Sixth Street for public parking as a replacement for the six spots that were turned into sidewalk.

He said he is also excited about the possibility of using Sixth Street as a venue for events.