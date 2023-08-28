ABINGDON, Va. — William King Museum of Art has announced a new partnership with Holston Medical Group focused on providing educational programs for twelve schools in Southwest Virginia.

“We are delighted to welcome HMG into our family of donors and partners. Their emphasis on our youth education underscores its value to the community, and we appreciate this new partnership for the benefit of youth,” said Betsy White, Director of William King Museum of Art.

The museum provides three long-standing art education programs for schools.

• The VanGogh Outreach program for second- and third- grades takes object-based learning focused on the study of other cultures including China, Greece, Rome, Mali, and Native America directly to the schools.

• The Heritage Express program for fourth-grade is a museum visit that uses the museum’s Cultural Heritage Project collections and exhibitions to foster an accurate appreciation of this region’s material culture history.

• The Art Explorers program will use the museum’s large campus and collections to focus on the intersection of art and nature.

“As the region’s health partner for life, Holston Medical Group is proud to support the William King Museum of Art in its efforts to enrich the lives of children in our region through art education,” said Dr. Cheryl Stanski, Vice President of Holston Medical Group. “Engagement and connection are critical components of a child’s overall development and quality of life.”

According to the U.S. Department of Education, the arts have always been critical to early childhood development. Continued engagement with the arts benefits students by positively impacting physical development, social interaction, cognitive development, expressive communication concepts, imagination, creativity, experimentation and problem-solving skills.