ABINGDON, Va. — The Wellspring Foundation of Southwest Virginia has appointed three new members to its board of directors: Rev. Kevin Campbell, Karl Kindig and Elizabeth Lowe.

Campbell has held multiple leadership roles in the Presbyterian Church over his career spanning more than 25 years. Currently, he serves as the lead pastor at Sinking Spring Presbyterian Church in Abingdon and volunteers at Ecumenical Faith in Action. Campbell previously served on the Mount Rogers Community Services Board, according to the statement.

Kindig is a semi-retired attorney concentrating in business transactions. Prior to opening his law practice in 2021, he held various legal and executive positions with The Pittston Company. He is a trustee of The Nature Conservancy-Virginia Chapter and a Trustee Emeritus of Juniata College.

Lowe is a community leader and education advocate with a background in criminal justice. She has served on the Washington County Virginia School Board since 1994 and previously worked as the director of the extended learning program at The University of Virginia's College at Wise.

Marvin Gilliam, Chair of the Wellspring Foundation board, expressed his enthusiasm for the new appointments, stating,

"We are honored to welcome Rev. Campbell, Mr. Kindig and Ms. Lowe to the board of directors of the Wellspring Foundation of Southwest Virginia. They each bring a unique perspective from their varied backgrounds, enhancing the cross-sector depth of our board."

As the new board members assume their roles, the Wellspring Foundation is poised to continue making a transformative impact on the health and wellbeing of Southwest Virginia, with a focus on Washington, Grayson, Russell and Smyth counties, according to the statement.

This will be achieved through grant funding for projects with strategic partnerships addressing systemic community challenges related to health, children & families, workforce development, education and economic development.