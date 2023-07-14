BRISTOL, Tenn. — This summer, Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux will introduce its signature Americana and Cajun cuisine to local patrons at The Pinnacle.

The new 6,800-square-foot sports bar and restaurant is set to open in late August and this will be its fourth location in Tennessee.

Phillip Brewer, the Bristol, Tenn. Walk-On’s general manager, highlighted that they look forward to serving their Cajun Americana Cuisine, which is made from scratch, to customers enjoying a fun, high-energy atmosphere.

“We want every guest to feel special when they come in. We want them to have a high-energy experience,” Brewer said. “It’s a scratch kitchen, so everything is made fresh every day.”

The diverse menu features unique twists on game-day staples and upscale Louisiana favorites.

“What should I try first? You know, you can run the gambit there,” said Brewer, who highlighted the variety of Cajun-style dishes that they will be serving.

“We’ve got some fantastic hand-pressed burgers with a Cajun twist. We also have Louisiana staples, catfish, devils on horseback. The shrimp Etouffee is fantastic,” Brewer said.

They will also offer Doughnut Bread Pudding made with Krispy Kreme doughnuts

Walk-On’s is in the process of hiring staff, with 150 positions currently available.

Brewer highlighted that Once Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux opens its doors in August, there will be a raffle with the first 100 customers being able to win a year of free meals at Walk-On’s.

Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux was founded in 2003 by Grandon Landry and Jack Warner, who were walk-on players for the LSU basketball team.

The location will be operate every Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and from 11 a.m. to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.