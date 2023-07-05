The Supreme Court of Tennessee temporarily suspended attorney Samuel Ervin White of Sullivan County from the practice of law.

The court made that finding last week upon finding that White misappropriated funds for his personal use and poses a threat of substantial harm to the public, according to a written statement.

White is immediately precluded from accepting any new cases, and he must cease representing existing clients by July 30, 2023.

After July 30, White shall not use any indicia of lawyer, legal assistant, or law clerk nor maintain a presence where the practice of law is conducted, according to the statement.

White must notify all clients being represented in pending matters, as well as co-counsel and opposing counsel, of the Supreme Court’s order suspending his law license.

He is also required to deliver to all clients any papers or property to which they are entitled, according to the statement.

This suspension remains in effect until dissolution or modification by the Supreme Court. He may, for good cause, request dissolution or modification of the suspension by petition to the Supreme Court.