LEBANON, Tenn. — Jake Slagle was named Sullivan County’s winner in the Tennessee Farm Bureau Young Farmers and Ranchers (YF&R) Achievement Award contest.

He was named county winner based upon his farm and financial records from 2022, in addition to his leadership on the farm, in his community and in Farm Bureau, according to a written statement.

As a first-generation farmer, Slagle owns and operates Mud Hollow Farms, a fresh produce operation where they raise hydroponic lettuce and many other fruits and vegetables. He has more than 60 subscribers to CSA boxes delivered weekly and also sells wholesale at the Abington and Asheville farmer’s markets.