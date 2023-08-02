Deciding to have a child can be exciting, but it also can up with uphill challenges faced by the scary reality of maternal mortality and mental health rates.

With national headlines continuously emphasizing these risks for women, it's critical for local communities to have a health partner that supports these needs and addresses concerns. That is why Holston Medical Group is excited to add two new certified nurse midwives to their local Seasons for Women at Bristol team to reinforce the healthiest outcomes for women and children.

Chelsea Shell, CNM, and women's health nurse practitioner, saw her sister struggle with her pregnancy and knew she wanted to work in obstetrics and gynecology to make sure other women were provided with the support she wanted for her sister during that difficult time.

It is her goal to educate, inform, and empower women to make their own choices in their healthcare journey while providing high-quality, evidence-based care for prenatal, antepartum, postpartum, and gynecological patients.

Shell obtained her Bachelor of Science in Nursing at East Tennessee State University (Johnson City, TN) and her Master of Science in the Nurse-Midwifery and Women’s Health Nurse Practitioner program at Georgetown University Washington D.C.).

Amanda Horn, CNM, specializes in gynecologic care, contraceptives, conception and infertility, and prenatal, intrapartum, postpartum, and perimenopause care for all women. She is passionate about helping families who have struggled with infertility and pregnancy loss, as she and her husband also struggled to become parents, and wanted to become a healthcare provider to serve and help women.

Horn obtained her Bachelor of Science in Nursing at Creighton University (Omaha, Neb.) and her Master of Science in Nurse Midwifery at Frontier Nursing University (Versailles, Ky).