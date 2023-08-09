SALTVILLE, Va. — Southwest Virginia Community Health Systems held a ribbon-cutting ceremony this week to mark the grand reopening of the newly remodeled Saltville Community Health Center.

Community agencies and local SVCHS partners were on hand to highlight their services to community members during the ribbon-cutting, according to a written statement.

Saltville Community Health Center, after undertaking a multi-year renovation process, has completed the final remodeling efforts to better serve the patients of SVCHS and the community members of Saltville,.

Healthcare services that will be provided to patients include: adult & geriatric medicine; pediatric care; adolescent care; behavioral health; optometry services; pharmacist consultations; x-ray & laboratory; minor surgery; emergency medicine and telemedicine.

They offer a sliding fee scale for qualified patients and the Mount Rogers Medication Assistance program.

Appointments are available for patients now at Saltville Community Health Center by calling 276-496-4492.

Southwest Virginia Community Health Systems has locations in Saltville, Meadowview, Tazewell, and Bristol.