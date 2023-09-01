Nine Southwest Virginians were included this week among Virginia Business Magazine’s Power 500, a listing of some of the most influential people in the Commonwealth.

For most it wasn't their first time to be recognized.

For the past four years the magazine has identified 500 individuals it considers Virginia’s most powerful leaders across 19 sectors ranging from agriculture and government to real estate and manufacturing, sports, higher education and health care.

This year’s group includes Bristol area business leaders Jim McGlothlin and Clyde Stacy, founding partners of the Bristol Casino and the future Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. McGlothlin serves as chair of The United Company and Stacy is President of Par Ventures. Both were selected in the hospitality and tourism category.

The Southwest region also placed two in the economic development category. Jonathan Belcher of Lebanon, executive director of the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority and the Coalfields Expressway Authority made the list for the second year as did Will Payne of Bristol, the director of InvestSWVA and managing partner of Coalfield Strategies.

Donna Price Henry, chancellor at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise, was another repeat member. She was recognized for establishing the school’s first office of equity, diversity and inclusion and making technology available to every student.

House Majority Leader Del. Terry Kilgore was also recognized in the government and politics category. First elected in 1993, the dean of the Southwest delegation was chosen Majority Leader in 2021 and could retain that post if Republicans retain control of the House of Delegates in November.

Howard Broadfoot, president and CEO of Electro-Mechanical in Bristol, was selected in the manufacturing category. He led the company through its acquisition by a private equity fund, Graycliff Partners, and a growth strategy that has seen revenue and earnings grow by 100%.

Travis Staton, president and CEO of the United Way of Southwest Virginia was another repeat honoree. Highlighted were his current effort to convert a vacant retail space into a $23 million regional children’s daycare center and workforce development and teacher training programs.

Steve Smith of Abingdon, president and CEO of K-VA-T/Food City stores, was again recognized in the retail category. The Food City brand continues to expand across the southeast — opening new stores in Alabama, Georgia and Tennessee and employing more than 18,000 people.