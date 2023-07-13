HONAKER, Va. — New Peoples Bank has announced that Bart Long of Bristol has been named to the board of directors.

Long resides in Bristol where he operates Bart Long & Associates Realty and Auction, along with various other real estate and business interests throughout southwest Virginia and northeast Tennessee.

He served in the United States Navy, where he was a member of the Presidential Honor Guard in Washington D.C. After completing his service, Long returned home and began his career, growing his real estate auction firm.

“We are pleased to welcome Bart Long as member of the board of directors. Bart’s real estate and business experience, along with his civic and community involvement, will be a benefit to our customers, shareholders, and the communities served by New Peoples Bank," said C. Todd Asbury, president and chief executive officer.

“I am excited to join the board of New Peoples Bank,” Long said. “New Peoples Bank is doing some great things, and I am thrilled about the opportunity to be a part of it.”

New Peoples Bankshares, Inc. is the financial holding company for New Peoples Bank, Inc., a community bank with 18 offices serving southwestern Virginia, southern West Virginia, northeastern Tennessee and western North Carolina.