Pottery making at Chestnut Creek School of the Arts. A backstage tour at the Lincoln Theatre. Hiking with the ponies at Grayson Highlands State Park.

These are just a few of the hands-on activities that local interns get to experience as part of Mount Rogers Regional Partnership’s pilot intern immersion program, 'Meet Mount Rogers'. This is a five-week summer initiative designed to support internship opportunities in the region, according to a written statement.

Participants will meet once a week throughout June and July to learn professional development skills and explore the quality of life offered in the Mount Rogers region. Meet Mount Rogers will expose participants to the culture of the region and provide them with first-hand access to the recreational and outdoor amenities that abound.

Participants will engage in guided tours of each locality that highlight the arts, dining, shopping, and networking opportunities. Activities will include professional development sessions as well as live music, hiking, behind-the-scenes tours, and much more.

“We want to support our businesses with their talent attraction and retention efforts,” notes Rebecca Fisher, talent solutions manager. “This program takes college students that are interning in the region and, while they’re learning from the companies what it’s like to work here, we want to give them a feel for what it’s like to do life here. Our region has so much to offer – low cost of living, an abundance of outdoor activities, and great downtowns. Meet Mount Rogers showcases these assets to the interns along with providing them additional skill development opportunities to help our businesses get the most out of their internships. We’re excited for this first year and to see the program continue to grow.”

Meet Mount Rogers was opened to college interns, apprentices, and similar roles in Bland, Carroll, Grayson, Smyth, and Wythe counties and the city of Galax. This year’s participants include interns from Blue Ridge Gatorade and the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources.

Employers in the region who are interested in registering interns for the 2024 season should contact Rebecca Fisher, Talent Solutions Manager, at rfisher@wcc.vccs.edu or by calling (276) 223-4709.