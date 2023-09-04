JOHNSON CITY — Longtime ETSU employee Ashley McBee has been named comptroller of the university.

McBee joined the university in 2007 as an accountant and was later promoted to the positions of assistant director of financial accounting and director of grant accounting, according to a written statement.

As comptroller, her responsibilities include directing financial accounting, grant accounting, payroll and accounts payable within Financial Services, as well as managing financial reports, ensuring accuracy and mitigating risk in the university accounting system and monitoring compliance with state and federal regulations related to financial services. She coordinates information for annual financial and compliance audits with the Division of State Audit.

In addition, McBee acts as lead on various complex projects. Currently, she serves as one of the financial services leaders for the implementation of Voyager, ETSU’s enterprise resource planning system, which will promote real-time communication, data entry efficiencies, enhanced security, automated workflows and evolving technologies.

“While Ashley’s credentials are impressive on paper, her execution is even more impressive,” said Christina Graham, ETSU’s chief financial officer and vice president of Business and Finance. “Ashley has quietly served ETSU for nearly 16 years, earning promotions along the way. Her leadership, willingness to learn and superior work ethic make her a perfect fit for this position. I’m thrilled to work alongside Ashley and look forward to watching her excel in her new role.”

McBee holds both bachelor’s and master’s degrees in business administration from ETSU, where she is currently a doctoral candidate in educational leadership and policy analysis with a concentration in higher education leadership. The Kingsport resident is a member of the Tennessee Society of Certified Public Accountants and held positions as an accountant with Dent K. Burk Associates, Kingsport, and HG&A Associates P.C., Knoxville, before joining the ETSU staff.