BRISTOL, Va. — Matt Smith Realty formally opened its new real estate office in the heart of downtown on Wednesday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Located in the former Wells Fargo Bank location at 709 State St., adjacent to the municipal parking lot, the two-story structure becomes the second location for the Abingdon-based firm.

“Anthony [Principal Broker Farnum] and I have been talking about it for years and looking for the right opportunity,” Smith said. “When this building came about we knew we had a short time to make the decision and so we pulled the trigger … We really are blessed.

“With the growth of Bristol, what all is going on here — all the new restaurants, all the new business, the casino — we’ve had agents who want to pick up more business in Bristol Virginia and Tennessee. They asked if we were going to do this so that was part of our influence,” Smith said.

While perhaps best known for his role in music, from operating a music store, to performing and managing other musicians, Smith had dabbled in real estate for many years.

“I love music but I wasn’t going to be a star and make a great living,” he said. Smith credits the Morrell family — from Morrell Music — for helping spark his interest in real estate.

Matt Smith Realty was established about four years ago. Farnum, who also serves on the Bristol Virginia City Council, said he was excited to expand the business there.

“Downtown Bristol is the place to be. We’re very excited to be here and be part of the downtown Bristol community,” Farnum said. “We think this will better serve all of our agents to better serve all of our clients throughout Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee.”

The firm has been growing steadily, Farnum said, and presently has 20 agents.

The Twin City area and the region continues to experience a shortage of available homes for sale or rent, Farnum said.

“We have agents who will work in both [locations.] We’ll have an agent on duty to help a walk-in.” Farnum said. “The market is always changing so, if anyone has questions, they can stop in either location or give us a call.”