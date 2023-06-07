Related to this story

Most Popular

Coates named Virginia state editor

Coates named Virginia state editor

Chris Coates has been named Virginia state editor for Lee Enterprises, overseeing newsgathering in 11 markets. He will remain executive editor…

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch These Critically Endangered Tiger Cubs Go Swimming for the First Time

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.