ST. PAUL, VA — The Heart of Appalachia Tourism Authority recently received a grant worth up to $50,000 to help market Southwest Virginia.

The grant, from the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority (VCEDA), is a tourism capital improvement matching fund grant, according to a written statement.

The Heart of Appalachia Tourism Authority (HOA) was created by the Virginia General Assembly in 1993 to “promote, expand and develop the tourism industries of this coal-producing region as a whole.” It covers the same eight localities as VCEDA.

“The Heart of Appalachia has been an integral part of the marketing of the region as a tourism destination and that has also served to support smaller tourism-related businesses throughout the region,” said Jonathan Belcher, VCEDA executive director/general counsel. “VCEDA is pleased to assist in the continued marketing efforts of the authority as it promotes the region as a travel destination.

"Tourism is an important part of economic development statewide, including in our region, as it both directly and indirectly assists venues in the region to continue to thrive and grow. HOA projects employing one additional full-time and one additional part-time employee within four years," Belcher said.

Virginia tourism supported a total of 255,764 jobs statewide when indirect and induced impacts are considered. The tourism sector, it noted, represents 5 % of all jobs in Virginia, according to a 2020 study released by the Virginia Tourism Corporation.

Among the planned uses for the grant includes printing of tourism marketing materials including the Appalachian Backroads map and Heart of Appalachia travel guide. The funds will also be used to develop and revive the Heart of Appalachia Scenic Drive and Bike Route, which was established more than 20 years ago and stretches more than 100 miles though Tazewell, Russell and Wise counties, according to the statement.

“With these funds, we will update and redesign our print marketing materials, which serve as windows into the beauty and cultural heritage of our region,” said Kim Smith, Heart of Appalachia interim director. “These materials are requested daily by potential tourists from all over the U.S. and as far away as Iceland and are distributed across multiple states through our partners, Print Distribution and Virginia Tourism.

Since 2001, not including the current grant, the authority has received multiple grants totaling $310,000 from VCEDA which have been utilized for operational and marketing costs as well as for equipment and for the destination center project in St. Paul.