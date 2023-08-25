ABINGDON, Va. — The Mended Women Lifestyle Recovery Center welcomed the program's first resident earlier this month.

The center, this region's first addiction treatment program for women, is a collaborative effort initially spearheaded by the Washington County Women’s Housing Coalition and features a number of community partners and donors, according to a written statement.

“Our first program resident arrived to a talented, passionate and well-trained staff ready to help her get settled in and begin the journey toward finding healing, wholeness and recovery in a place hundreds of volunteers from the region helped make ready for this special day," said said Katherine Robinson, the center's clinical director.

"We’re excited and grateful to be walking alongside women from Southwest Virginia who begin their own ‘new day’ here at Mended Women.”

Support for the project included Washington County contributing $200,000 from funding received from class action opioid settlements, the Wellspring Foundation of Southwest Virginia providing matching funds of $200,000 and the Genan Foundation committing $150,000.

In addition, Washington County provided a supplemental $115,970 to the project from designated Virginia Opioid Abatement Authority funds.

The center will provide clinically managed, low-intensity residential substance abuse programming as defined by the American Society of Addiction Medicine, according to the statement.

Following the success of the Bristol Lifestyle Recovery center for men in Bristol, Virginia, Fairview Housing proposed the residential treatment program in Abingdon specifically to serve adult women from Southwest Virginia.

A nonprofit organization providing safe, decent and quality affordable housing as well as recovery housing in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia, Fairview Housing is a frequent collaborator with more than 40 community partners throughout the region.

“This opportunity was born from the marriage of a glaring unmet need and a committed group of women, plus extraordinary regional stakeholders and donors,” said Bob Garrett, president of Fairview Housing. “Our organization’s programs are designed to fill gaps in the continuum of care and create positive recovery and treatment options in the communities we serve.

“Mended Women Lifestyle Recovery is the only program of its kind in Southwest Virginia, providing a space and opportunity for our friends and neighbors to heal and recover closer to home and to the support networks that will be crucial when they complete their time with us and relaunch their lives," he said.

The proposed center is a direct result of Fairview Housing’s longtime participation in the Appalachian Substance Abuse Coalition.

“ASAC exists to identify barriers to recovery in our region and to collaborate with other agencies and nonprofits to help remove those barriers and fill the gaps,” said Linda Austin, executive director of ASAC. “With more than 70 percent of women housed in regional jails having a history of substance use disorder, it was clear that the major gap in our area was availability of a women’s treatment facility. We are thankful to be part of the effort to bring a much-needed resource to our community.”

The program is designed to increase levels of involvement in recovery-appropriate activities. The treatment team works with program residents individually to identify and develop goals that empower recovery, mutual support and positive social skill-building that become the steppingstones to long-term success, according to the statement..

“The Washington County Board of Supervisors was proud to provide funds to assist in the opening of this great facility,” said Chairman Saul Hernandez. “As the only women’s treatment facility within 150 miles, the Mended Women Lifestyle Recovery center will be a welcome resource, not only for our community, but for the entire region.”

The center's goals include reducing overdoses from substance abuse, prevent overdose fatalities, lower the number of children born with neonatal abstinence syndrome and significantly lower the broad, unmitigated impact of prevalent substance abuse in Southwest Virginia.

For more information about Mended Women Lifestyle Recovery, please visit www.mendedwomen.org.