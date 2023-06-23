BRISTOL, Tenn. — The Bristol, Tennessee Police Department and the Marsh Regional Blood Center hosted the first-ever Battle of the Badges Blood Drive on Friday alongside the Bristol, Virginia Police Department.

The Bristol, Tennessee Fire Department and Bristol, Virginia Fire Department also participated in the event, which took place in the Bristol, Tennessee City Hall parking lot.

BTPD Senior Patrol and K-9 Unit Officer Chesney Roark, explained that the Battle of the Battles is a challenge between the various departments from both sides of Bristol to see who can bring in more community members to donate blood.

"It's just a challenge to get the most donors possible. So each donor, whether they're associated with a department or not, can pick the team that they're rooting for," Roark said. "The winner of the team gets bragging rights."

Roark emphasized how important blood drives are to the departments, as well as for Bristolians in need.

"If we have no blood, we have no lifesaving skills," Roark said. "This is the most important gift you can give to your community."

Steffanie Sukel, director of Marsh Regional Blood Center, explained that Marsh serves every cancer center in the region, as well as 21 hospitals and five area rescues. All of the blood that they collect via their various blood drives stays in the area.

"Blood collected here goes to help all the local patients. We don't send it anywhere else," Sukel said. "Basically, everything that we collect in a day is usually shipped out within a couple of days. So we constantly have to replenish the supply."

To meet the needs of the region, Sukel calculates that they need around 30,000 units of blood a year.

Sukel explained that the donation process takes around 45 minutes and emphasized that each donation potentially saves up to three lives.

"The total time is about 45 minutes. The total time of actually donating blood is around seven minutes," Sukel said. "It doesn't take a lot of time to do, doesn't cost a thing and you can save up to three lives with one donation."

The overall goal of the Battle of the Badges was to collect around 100 units of blood.

During the summer is when blood donations from the community are needed the most. Sukel explained that during the rest of the year, high school students make up 30% of all blood donations.

"The summer months are difficult for us with inventory because people are on vacation," Sukel said.

Bristolians interested in donating blood to the Marsh Regional Center this summer can find their mobile schedules and fixed location schedules online. Marsh operates a collection center 1996 W. State St., in Bristol, Tenn.

A total of 139 Bristolians donated blood in Friday's Battle of the Badges, which was won by the BTPD.