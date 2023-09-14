BRISTOL, Va. — In a dedicated push to enhance the well-being of Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia’s younger generations, numerous nonprofits and organizations from the region converged at the 2023 STRONG Accountable Care Community (ACC) summit.

Mark Cruise, the director of STRONG ACC, emphasized that the purpose behind STRONG ACC is to connect the region’s various sectors, from nonprofits to businesses and faith organizations, in order to better meet the needs of the people of the region with a particular focus on the future generations.

“We’re working on addressing the root causes of problems like generational poverty, the opioid epidemic, chronic illness, our mental health crisis and devising strategies that help remove barriers for folks that are experiencing those issues and create pathways for people to be able to rise up in their in their family situation and in their ability to make a living and provide for themselves and their families,” Cruise said. “It’s a longitudinal strategy. These problems didn’t happen overnight. They’re not going to be fixed overnight, but if we work together across sectors and across the state line, we have a fighting chance to achieve lasting impact in the region.”

STRONG ACC was started in 2018 by Ballad Health in partnership with Healthy Kingsport and the United Way of Southwest Virginia. It is currently made up of around 400 partners from across the 23 counties that make up Ballad’s footprint in the region.

Throughout the event on Wednesday at the Delta Hotel in Bristol, Va., participants took part in various workshops to gain insight into the work being done by their colleagues and shared their own experiences.

Todd Norris, the vice president of community and system advancement for Ballad Health, explained that early on in the process of setting up STRONG ACC, they identified the lack of communication between organizations in the region as one of the main stumbling blocks when it came to meeting the needs of families in the region.

“What we found out very early on was that there were lots of organizations in our region that were doing good work, sort of in isolation of one another,” Norris said. “You might have an organization in one county that was doing the same thing as an organization in the other county, and they had never talked to one another.”

The relationships that have been formed at STRONG ACC led to programs such as Bright Start in Tennessee and Ready Regions in Virginia, which focus on enabling a better life for the youth of the Tri-Cities by providing them with the educational guidance, tools and resources they need to succeed and have a healthy life.

“There was a health care purpose in starting the STRONG ACC, but the health care piece quickly bled over into educational attainment and stability, strong, stable, nurturing environments for children,” Norris said.

The STRONG ACC relies on the communication technology and data analysis provided by Unite Us to connect the network of Partners that make up the ACC with one another, to better meet the needs of the people they serve.

“If someone shows up at an organization in the community or at Ballad and has a need that they can’t provide like housing, employment, food assistance, or it could be a certain medical service, they use our software to then securely communicate with those external partners,” Dan Brillman, the co-founder and CEO of Unite Us said. “Just this year, there’s already been thousands of people served through the network.”

Cindy Rockett, executive director of Crossroads Medical Mission, reflected on the workshops she participated in during the 2023 STRONG ACC summit and highlighted that the resources they have gained will help them better serve the people they serve.

“A summit like this really helps to highlight the availability for our patients or others in the community of all of the resources that are available and how willing people are in our community to work together,” Rockett said. “That may be the biggest thing of all.”