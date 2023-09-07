ABINGDON, Va. — The Health Wagon of Southwest Virginia has treated over 70 patients for opioid addiction through a unique program developed about three years ago.

Health Wagon CEO Dr. Teresa Tyson was among the presenters at Thursday’s opioid abatement workshop held at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center.

The Health Wagon was one of five presenters during the first such event in the state, outlining details of its program to about 75 representatives of city and county governments from the western half of Virginia.

Others were the Virginia Rural Health Association, Virginia Foundation for Healthy Youth, Appalachian Substance Abuse Coalition and Virginia Cooperative Extension.

“The Health Wagon has a medication-assisted treatment program that we’ve had ongoing for about three years now,” Tyson said during a break in the event. “We’re here to share the challenges of that and the success.

“I think in Southwest Virginia there’s not a family out there that was not affected by the opioid crisis,” Tyson said. “Southwest Virginia has been targeted because we do have really high disability rates and it made it the perfect target for those drug companies.”

The Health Wagon primarily serves the coalfield region of Buchanan, Dickenson, Lee, Scott, Russell and Wise counties.

“Our program has been highly successful, I think, because we look at it from a holistic standpoint. We combine it with a spiritual aspect, peer counseling and medication,” she said. “We have a novel program in we do injectable Sublocade [which contains an opioid medicine called buprenorphine] that is less likely to be diverted because it is a once monthly injection. It cannot be put out on the streets.

“We run a really tight program because we don’t want to add to the problem because Suboxone — a medication used to help individuals overcome withdrawals — can be diverted. Sometimes people will sell half a strip of it and take a half strip … We don’t want it out on the street so we use the injectable form.

“It’s hard to get the medication paid for but we have worked with over 70 patients to get the medication so they’re not faced with that financial hurdle. It’s extremely expensive but, when we remove the barriers, get them the medication and combine that with counseling and peer counseling — a lot of times there are underlying mental health conditions — in fighting addictions. We see what the needs are and wrap services around them,” Tyson said.