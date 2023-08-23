BRISTOL, Tenn. — Integrated Health Concepts announces a new partnership with Appalachian HerbLab, a new educational and wellness initiative by Herbalist Lori Briscoe.

As the region’s leader in integrated, holistic care, Integrated Health Concepts continues to expand its family practice with complimentary services that nurture health and well-being, according to a written statement.

Briscoe holds a B.A. in Anthropology, an M.A. in Appalachian Studies and Sustainable Development, and is a certified herbalist of the Appalachian School of Natural Health.

“We are blessed to be able to partner with Lori Briscoe and offer herbal classes here at our Holistic practice. She brings full circle the idea that we can heal from herbs and foods found locally and will demonstrate what benefits are linked to specific plants and how to harvest and prepare them,” said Dr. James Schrenker, founder of Integrated Health Concepts.

She is also a writer, educator, and creator and is passionate about deepening the connections between plants, people and place. She is driven by a mission to help individuals experience what she calls the “Magic & Medicine of Place.” For the past 20 years, she has been educating and inspiring adults and children to value and conserve Appalachia’s biological diversity and rich cultural heritage to empower a sustainable future for the region.

“My goal is to inspire folks to bring the magic and medicine of this place into our everyday experiences, to reclaim and empower healing for individuals and as communities of place. It’s time to rewrite the story line of Appalachia. We can be rooted in landscape, history and culture and reach new levels of vibrancy. A simple way to begin is with heritage-inspired, modern herbal recipes from the heart of Appalachia and beyond,” said Briscoe, founder of Appalachian HerbLab.

Participants will learn how to bring wild and cultivated plants of Appalachia into the everyday kitchen in simple and creative ways. Briscoe takes familiar recipes and adds her knowledge of the plants of this place to offer healing, nourishment and flavor. With these additions, your food will offer more nutrition, better overall health and a greater well-being.

The series kicks off in September in the Integrated Health Concepts’ teaching kitchen and will be held the third Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. Workshops are $45 and tickets can be purchased at integratedhealthconcepts.org.

Sept. 19: A Place-Based Tea Blending Experience

Taking familiar teas to the next level with regionally-sourced ingredients that add vitamins, minerals, and plant magic to the world’s favorite beverage.

Oct. 17: Autumn Herb-Loving Recipes

Time to add some warming herbs to our collection and marry the home apothecary with the spice drawer. Let’s take mamaw’s pumpkin pie up a notch…and a few other fall favorites while we’re at it!

Nov. 21: Be Thankful, Be Vibrant

Broths and Stocks–We can elevate our bone broths and soup stocks with some powerful plant allies that when combined, can carry us into the Winter fortified and ready to fight off what comes our way! Let’s play with some of the forest’s finest mushrooms and alliums along with familiar herbs to pack a punch at cold-weather spoilers!

Dec. 19: Last Minute Handmade Holiday Gifts with Purpose

Let’s make an herbal gift that keeps on giving. Herbal bath soaks and more. Give them something they can enjoy in the now and stave off those wintertime blues.

Integrated Health Concept’s mission is to enable well-being through love, compassion, trust and individualized care. Reminding patients they must allow healing by choosing love over fear, and enabling patients to be their highest self through education on nutrition, exercise, love, forgiveness and holism.