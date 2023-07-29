WISE, Va. — The parking lot of the Wise County Fairgrounds was busy but not overflowing Friday morning with vehicles bearing license plates from New Jersey and Massachusetts sprinkled among the vehicles from Virginia, Kentucky and Tennessee.

It was opening day of the seventh Move Mountains Medical Mission — a free health care clinic formerly known as RAM.

There was a time — a few years ago — when parking was at a premium for these events, with people driving hours or days to get to this remote location in the mountains of Appalachia, a few miles north of downtown Wise and a few miles south of the Kentucky state line.

But instead of corn dogs, live music and farm animals, the focus at this fairgrounds was delivering life changing health care, often to people in the most dire need.

Over the past two decades thousands upon thousands trekked to this place seeking relief from untreated dental issues, diabetes, runaway hypertension, cancer and a thousand other maladies for masses of desperate, uninsured people who were often too broke or too proud to seek help.

The lines were shorter, the parking lot less crowded this year. But a small army of volunteers was again ready to greet and treat them.

Dr. Teresa Tyson, president and CEO of the Health Wagon — hosts for the mission — calls 2023 a “rebuilding year,” following no clinics during two years of the global pandemic and a much smaller scale event last year.

Tyson said this year they also scheduled a number of appointments — instead of the first come, first served policy of years past — to try and reduce waiting times on a weekend when afternoon high temperatures climbed past 90 degrees.

“We did a lot of appointments so it doesn’t look as busy but we have a lot of people coming by appointment. We kind of spread it out over the day,” Tyson said.

The clinic was open all day Saturday and concludes Sunday with health care services available from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The free dental treatment event on the campus of UVA Wise concluded Saturday.

Need vision care? The waiting area is inside the “McDonalds Farm” building, one of several red barns on the fairgrounds property.

Registration for vital signs and basic health screenings? There were tents on each end of the property, with the busiest next to the horse show arena.

Dogs of all shapes and sizes were waiting — with their owners — in a fenced area next to another barn marked by signs reading “Veterinary only.”

Tyson said they also used the makeshift vet clinic as an opportunity to discuss human health concerns with the pet owners.

Female health screenings occurred inside the mobile units of event sponsor the Health Wagon.

Mental health services are also part of the mix, delivered in an open building near the performance stage, with patients shielded by tarps.

A concession trailer served as a makeshift pharmacy and a host of other services were available in nearly every available nook and cranny.

Need clothing, food, or other items? Tents and other displays were set up to meet an array of needs.

It isn’t fancy, but its free.

Volunteer health care providers, area service agencies and those seeking care were joined by some of Virginia’s top health officials who came to see first-hand the health disparities which continue plaguing far Southwest Virginia.

Don Littel, Virginia’s Secretary of Health and Human Services, state Health Commissioner Dr. Karen Shelton — who formerly managed multiple Southwest Virginia health districts — and Dr. Danny Avula, Virginia’s former COVID czar were among the dignitaries who made their way to Wise to see and learn.

“It is extremely important. We’ve always tried to invite the legislators and the governors. Having the governor’s cabinet at this event — because we’re so far removed Richmond — bringing them here and letting them see first-hand; to hear the patients stories and hear the plight of limited health care access here. Nothing beats seeing it in person and experiencing it first-hand,” Tyson said.

“That way, when we need to call on them for support for a grant, or they see some funding they can send our way, hopefully they will support us as we continue to work on that issue here. Nothing beats experiencing it first- hand so we’re glad the governor’s cabinet is here,” she added.

The story of 18-year-old patient Lois Wongchow of Pound, Va., is typical.

She, her husband and other family members left home around 5:30 a.m., going first to the dental clinic. They waited outside the David J. Prior Convocation Center for the doors to open around 6:30 a.m. for dental care.

Volunteers provided a couple of fillings and a cleaning and they were done by 9 a.m. The entire family then traveled to the fairgrounds to get vision exams and new glasses, with all of that completed by 3 p.m.

Hundreds came through the fairgrounds clinics on Friday.

Olivia Newby, president of the Virginia Council of Nurse Practitioners and a nurse practitioner from Norfolk, said she came to support the event, which is managed by nurse practitioners, including Tyson and Paula Hill-Collins of Health Wagon.

“This is my very first time at this event. I’ve always admired the work of the Health Wagon,” Newby said. “I’m very impressed with the support of the communities, the varying organizations coming together. A lot of times health care works in silos, but this brings everybody together — it’s a one-stop shop.”