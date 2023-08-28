JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — ETSU Health Pediatrics is pleased to announce that Dr. Sarah Tolliver is joining their Johnson City practice.

Dr. Tolliver has provided care for families at the clinic throughout recent years as a resident physician and chose to stay at the practice upon graduation from the program, according to a written statement.

Dr. Tolliver first began her career as a social worker before attending Quillen College of Medicine to pursue her love of learning, building relationships, and improving the lives of her patients and community.

She chose to stay with ETSU Health after completing her residency because the people of this region have become like family to her.

“I am very approachable and love building relationships with the families I work with,” Dr. Tolliver said. “I work hard to answer any and all questions a family may have. If I do not readily know an answer to a question, I will do what it takes to find one. I enjoy bringing fun and play into my clinic so that my patients feel welcomed and as comfortable as possible.”

Dr. Tolliver is a member of the Gold Humanism Society, American Academy of Pediatrics, and American Medical Association.

With 30 clinical sites and more than 250 health care providers, ETSU Health is on the front lines of efforts to improve the health of Northeast Tennessee by offering leading-edge health care in dozens of specialties.

ETSU Health Pediatrics is located at 325 N. State of Franklin Road, Johnson City. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (423) 439-7320.