JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Ballad Health is announcing a new chief medical officer structure for its Southern Region, aimed at strengthening the system’s physician leadership.

The restructure ensures each of the Southern Region’s ten facilities is represented by a chief medical officer, according to a written statement.

Dr. Seth Brown will assume duties as chief medical officer of Franklin Woods Community Hospital in Johnson City, in addition to his current role as chief medical officer for Niswonger Children’s Hospital and the Ballad Health Niswonger Children’s Network.

Dr. Daniel Lewis, current chief medical officer for Greeneville Community Hospital, will extend his responsibilities to include Hawkins County Memorial Hospital and Hancock County Hospital.

Dr. David Wild, will remain as chief medical officer for Johnson City Medical Center.

Dr. Sean Ochsenbein, has been named chief medical officer for Johnson County Community Hospital, Sycamore Shoals Hospital and Unicoi County Community Hospital. Dr. Ochsenbein will assume his duties as chief medical officer while maintaining his responsibilities as a part-time emergency room physician at Johnson City Medical Center.

“Chief medical officers are vital to our physician leadership teams, as these individuals are essential to developing a medical strategy to align with our goals and objectives as a healthcare system,” said Lisa Carter, president of Ballad Health’s Southern Region. “With a strong team of CMOs across our region, we are able to ensure a high standard of care in every patient care setting in the Ballad Health footprint, and elevating quality leaders will enable us to meet that goal.”

An attending emergency physician at Niswonger Children’s Hospital since 2014, Brown officially assumed duties as chief medical officer of the children’s network in 2022.

Dr. Brown hails from Mountain City and began his career in medicine as an emergency medical technician for Johnson County Rescue and Emergency Medical Services. He earned his medical degree from East Tennessee State University and completed his residency as a pediatric physician at the University of South Carolina. He worked as a pediatric emergency physician at the University of Louisville School of Medicine while he earned his master’s degree in clinical investigation.

Dr. Lewis has more than a decade of experience as a physician leader in Greene County. He has served as chief medical officer at Greeneville Community Hospital since 2019.

A family medicine physician, Dr. Lewis is a native of the Appalachian Highlands and earned his medical degree from East Tennessee State University’s James H. Quillen College of Medicine with a focus on rural health. He completed his residency at Self Regional Healthcare in Greenwood, South Carolina, and completed an additional sports medicine fellowship at Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Dr. Lewis also serves as athletic medical director for Greene County Schools, as well as team physician for Tusculum University and the Greeneville Flyboys.

In his new role, Dr. Ochsenbein will serve as a physician leader and collaborate between medical staff leaders and Ballad Health administration to ensure effective delivery of care. His responsibilities also include assuring high-quality performance in infection prevention, information technology and patient satisfaction across three facilities.

Dr. Ochsenbein earned his medical degree from East Tennessee State University’s James H. Quillen College of Medicine in 2017 and completed his emergency medicine residency at Wake Forest University in 2020. A Tennessee native, Dr. Ochsenbein’s healthcare career began as an emergency medical technician and technical rescue specialist with the Putnam County Rescue Squad and Putnam County Ambulance service.

Ballad Health welcomed Dr. David Wild as the chief medical officer for Johnson City Medical Center in 2022, and he assumed the new role of Southern Region CMO soon thereafter, and he continues serving in those capacities.

A certified anesthesiologist, Dr. Wild previously worked at The University of Kansas Health System, where he served in dual roles as the market physician executive and vice president of performance improvement.

As the driving force behind KU Health’s improvements in hospital quality and financial performance, Dr. Wild led efforts to redesign the system’s integrated physician network to bridge the gap between clinical work and the health system’s value-based programs.

Dr. Wild received his medical degree from the University of Missouri- Kansas School of Medicine along with a master’s degree in business administration from Rockhurst University in Kansas City, Missouri.